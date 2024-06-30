Rep. Obi Aguocha Seeks Buhari’s Support for Political Dialogue on Nnamdi Kanu’s Release

Hon. Obi Aguocha, representing Ikwuano, Umuahia North, and Umuahia South Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, has appealed to former President Muhammadu Buhari for intervention and support in facilitating the release of Nnamdi Kanu from detention.

Aguocha, during his visit to Buhari’s country home in Daura, Katsina State, advocated for political dialogue and constructive engagement aimed at resolving the issues surrounding Kanu’s continued detention and trial. He emphasized the potential for such dialogue to foster national reconciliation and unity.

“I deeply apologize for the missteps, utterances, and ill gestures of the past, particularly on the part of my constituent and brother, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu,” Aguocha expressed.

He further conveyed his belief that a political solution could address grievances on all sides and promote greater understanding across the country.

Former President Buhari welcomed Aguocha and praised his dedication to public service and humility. He affirmed his openness to a political solution for Kanu’s release, endorsing Aguocha’s initiative.

Recently, Aguocha led a bipartisan group of fifty legislators from the House of Representatives in appealing to President Bola Tinubu to instruct the Attorney General and Minister of Justice to consider legal provisions that could facilitate Kanu’s release.

This meeting forms part of a broader effort to expedite a political resolution to Kanu’s detention and trial, emphasizing dialogue and non-confrontational approaches to resolving national challenges. Aguocha highlighted Kanu’s readiness to collaborate across Nigeria for peace, equity, justice, and prosperity.