Election Views

President Tinubu Condemns Terrorist Attacks, Vows Justice and Security for Nigeria

By: By Naija247news

Date:

President Bola Tinubu has pledged to prevent Nigeria from descending into a period of fear, sorrow, tears, and blood under his leadership, vowing that perpetrators of violence will face the full force of the law.

In response to recent terrorist bomb attacks in Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State, President Tinubu, through his spokesman Chief Ajuri Ngelale, issued a strong condemnation. He characterized the attacks as cowardly acts of terror, reflecting mounting pressure against terrorists and progress in degrading their capabilities.

“The purveyors of wanton violence will face justice,” Tinubu declared in the statement. He assured Nigerians that his administration is intensifying efforts to safeguard citizens and eliminate those disrupting law and order.

“These cowardly attacks are isolated incidents,” the statement emphasized, underscoring Tinubu’s commitment to preventing Nigeria from slipping into instability.

President Tinubu extended condolences to the victims, their families, and the government of Borno State, reaffirming his administration’s resolve to secure the nation and restore peace.

Rep. Obi Aguocha Seeks Buhari's Support for Political Dialogue on Nnamdi Kanu's Release
Kanye West Makes Surprise Visit to Moscow for Gosha Rubchinskiy's Birthday Amidst Legal Controversies
