Police arrest robbery suspect in Lagos, recover firearms

Azonuchechi Chukwu.
Operatives of Lagos Police Command have arrested a suspected armed robber in Idimu area of the state.
The command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest in a post he shared on his X handle @benHundeyin on Sunday.
He said that the suspect was arrested on Sunday during a patrol of the axis(Idimu)
“Today, at 3: 00 a.m. at Pipeline Street, Idimu, the suspect was arrested by officers from Idimu Division.
“When searched, one locally made pistol and one live cartridge were recovered, ” the spokesperson said.
According to the image maker, investigation is ongoing on the matter. (www.naija247news.com).