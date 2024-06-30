Police arrest robbery suspect in Lagos, recover firearms

June 30, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Operatives of Lagos Police Command have arrested a suspected armed robber in Idimu area of the state.

The command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest in a post he shared on his X handle @benHundeyin on Sunday.

He said that the suspect was arrested on Sunday during a patrol of the axis(Idimu)

“Today, at 3: 00 a.m. at Pipeline Street, Idimu, the suspect was arrested by officers from Idimu Division.

“When searched, one locally made pistol and one live cartridge were recovered, ” the spokesperson said.

According to the image maker, investigation is ongoing on the matter. (www.naija247news.com).