Political parties

People Like Wike Wouldn’t Become Local Council Chairman If Not For Our Struggle –Shehu Sani

By: Yetunde Kolawale

Date:

Former Kaduna State federal lawmaker Shehu Sani has responded to recent criticisms from Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister Nyesom Wike, defending his contributions to Nigerian politics and hinting at future engagements.

In an interview with Channels TV on Sunday night, Sani highlighted the importance of direct interactions over televised debates, countering Wike’s comments about his effectiveness as a senator in the 8th Assembly.

“Wike is a good friend. I would have preferred to respond to him at an event rather than on television,” Sani remarked, pointing out instances where Wike strategically avoided immediate responses.

Sani defended his activism and political sacrifices, asserting, “Nobody can diminish the struggle we undertook to liberate Nigeria from military dictatorship,” attributing Nigeria’s current political freedoms to their efforts.

Addressing Wike’s general criticisms without specifics, Sani maintained a diplomatic stance, acknowledging Wike’s indirect benefits from Nigeria’s democratic evolution.

Anticipating future encounters with Wike, Sani expressed readiness to engage in forthcoming debates. “Next time we attend an event together, he will certainly receive a response. I don’t shy away from discussions,” Sani asserted, emphasizing his commitment to robust dialogue.

Reflecting on their shared experiences and age similarities, Sani concluded with a measured tone, suggesting ongoing discourse between the two political figures.

Yetunde Kolawale
Yetunde Kolawalehttps://naija247news.com

