Olu Jacobs is alive – Joke Silva dispels husband’s death rumour again

Veteran Actress Joke Silva Denies Rumors of Husband Olu Jacobs’ Death

Veteran Nollywood actress Joke Silva has dismissed yet another rumor circulating on social media about the death of her husband, Olu Jacobs. This marks the second instance of such rumors about the prominent Nigerian actor and film executive, whose real name is Oludotun Baiyewu Jacobs.

Speaking with TheNEWS and PMNEWS, Joke Silva debunked the rumor, stating, “My husband is alive and doing just fine.” In August 2022, similar rumors spread on social media about Olu Jacobs’ death. At that time, Silva took to her Instagram Story to refute the reports, affirming that her husband was healthy and alive. She also threatened legal action against those spreading false news about Jacobs’ death.

Olu Jacobs has taken a break from the movie and public scene due to his deteriorating health. The actor is battling Dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB), also known as Lewy body dementia, one of the most common types of dementia, according to the UK NHS. Fondly called Uncle Olu by his colleagues and numerous admirers, Jacobs has made a significant impact on Nigeria’s movie industry.

With over 40 years of acting experience, Jacobs is seen as a bridge between the old and new generations of actors. Trained at The Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts in England, he remains one of Africa’s creative gifts to the world, having worked with various repertory theatres in Britain and starred in several international movies.

Born on July 11, 1942, Jacobs has starred in numerous British television series and international films. He is widely regarded as one of the greatest and most respected African actors of his generation. Alongside other notable actors like Pete Edochie, Justus Esiri, Enebeli Elebuwa, and Sam Loco Efe, he is considered one of the most influential African actors of all time and a cultural icon.

In 2007, he won the African Movie Academy Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role. Jacobs has distinguished himself as a godfather in Nollywood, paving the way for many emerging actors and actresses in the industry. His love for acting was inspired by the late legendary filmmaker Hubert Ogunde’s annual concert party at Colonial Hotel in Kano. He later traveled to England, where he studied acting at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts in London.

Jacobs has been described as “one of Nollywood’s finest actors, best role interpreter, and the best manipulator of words.” For his dedication to his acting career spanning over five decades, he was honored with the Industry Merit Award for outstanding achievements in acting at the 2013 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards. The AMAA conferred its Lifetime Achievement Award on him in 2016.

Olu Jacobs is married to veteran actress Joke Silva. Together, they founded and operate the Lufodo Group, a media corporation encompassing film production, distribution assets, and the Lufodo Academy of Performing Arts.

In England, Jacobs trained at The Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts in London and starred in various British television shows and series in the 1970s, including “The Goodies,” “Till Death Do Us Part,” “Barlow at Large,” “The Venturers,” “Angels,” “1990,” “The Tomorrow People,” and “The Professionals.” In 1978, he played the role of President Mageeba in Sir Tom Stoppard’s play “Night and Day.”

In the 1980s, Jacobs starred in several international films, including John Irvin’s war film “The Dogs of War,” Roman Polanski’s adventure-comedy “Pirates” (1986), and the family-adventure film “Baby: Secret of the Lost Legend” (1985). He was also a cast member in TVS’s “The Witches and the Grinnygog.” Subsequently, Jacobs has starred in over 120 Nollywood films, cementing his status as one of Nigeria’s top actors.