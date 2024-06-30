Nigeria’s Dollar Reserves Surge to $34.14bn as Naira depreciates over 300% in one year

Nigeria’s foreign reserves have climbed to $34.14 billion as of Friday, marking a 4.06% increase from $32.74 billion recorded on June 3, 2024, according to data from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The recent rise in reserves is largely attributed to significant loans secured by the Federal Government from the World Bank. In May, the Bureau of Public Enterprises confirmed a $500 million World Bank loan aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s electricity distribution sector. Additionally, the World Bank announced a $2.25 billion support package to aid Nigeria in stabilizing its economy.

“This combined $2.25 billion package provides immediate financial and technical support to Nigeria’s urgent efforts to stabilize the economy and scale up support to the poor and most economically at risk,” the World Bank stated in a press release. “It further supports Nigeria’s ambitious, multi-year effort to raise non-oil revenues and safeguard oil revenues to promote fiscal sustainability and provide sufficient resources to deliver quality public services.”

Consequently, Nigeria’s external reserves have grown by over $1 billion within just one month.

Last year, Nigeria faced severe dollar shortages, prompting the CBN to float the naira in an effort to boost foreign exchange inflows. Subsequently, the local currency has depreciated significantly, reaching 1,514.31 naira per dollar at the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange market on Friday.

A Bloomberg report highlighted that the naira emerged as the worst-performing currency globally in the first half of 2024. Factors contributing to this included devaluation, inadequate dollar liquidity, and market volatility, which have hindered the CBN’s efforts to stabilize the currency.

“The naira’s performance ranks lowest among global currencies tracked by Bloomberg, alongside Lebanon’s pound amidst its ongoing economic crisis and dollarization,” the report noted.

Meanwhile, CBN Governor Olayemi Cardoso expressed cautious optimism about stabilizing the naira, stating, “I do believe that we have more or less seen the worst in terms of volatility,” in an interview with Bloomberg TV.

Despite ongoing challenges, the CBN has implemented various measures to enhance dollar supply and stabilize the naira. Recently, it allowed International Money Transfer Operators (IMTOs) access to the official forex window for the sale of foreign exchange, facilitating timely settlement of diaspora remittances. This move follows earlier actions by the CBN to restrict certain forex operations and subsequently resume dollar sales to bureau de change operators earlier this year.