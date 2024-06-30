Legendary Nollywood Actor, Olu Jacobs Dies at 82

June 30, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Oludotun Baiyewu Jacobs, known professionally as Olu Jacobs, is dead.

The Veteran Nigerian actor and film executive, passed away at the age of 82, after a long battle with dementia and other health issues. Born on July 11, 1942, Jacobs was a renowned Nigerian actor and film executive, widely respected as one of the greatest African actors of his generation.

Jacobs began his acting career in England, where he trained at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts and appeared in various British television shows and series in the 1970s. He later returned to Nigeria and became a prominent figure in Nollywood, starring in over 120 films and earning numerous accolades, including the Africa Movie Academy Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role in 2007.

Jacobs’ health had been declining in recent years due to dementia, a condition that affects memory, thinking, and behavior.(www.naija247news.com).