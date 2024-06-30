Lagos State Records Cholera Outbreak at Kirikiri Prison; 25 Cases Confirmed

Akin Abayomi, the Commissioner for Health in Lagos State, revealed on Sunday that an outbreak of cholera has affected 25 individuals at Kirikiri medium security prison. Despite the challenge, the government has swiftly initiated containment measures to address the situation.

The announcement came through a statement issued by Tunbosun Ogunbanwo, spokesperson for the Lagos State Ministry of Health, highlighting the proactive steps taken in response to the outbreak.

“Following a small outbreak of severe gastroenteritis confirmed to be cholera at Kirikiri medium security prison, urgent medical and environmental interventions have been successfully implemented,” the statement affirmed.

Commissioner Abayomi identified unregulated street beverages and contaminated water supplies as sources of the outbreak. Samples from these beverages tested positive for Vibrio cholerae bacteria, underscoring the need for stricter regulatory oversight.

“All tested containers lacked NAFDAC accreditation numbers, indicating they were produced informally in small cottage backyard units,” Abayomi stated, expressing difficulty in pinpointing their exact origins.

He emphasized the Directorate of Environmental Health’s intention to seal off unregulated production sites and arrest those involved in manufacturing or distributing beverages without proper accreditation.

Despite a reduction in new daily cases and fatalities in Lagos State, Abayomi warned of ongoing low-grade community transmission. He urged residents to adhere to safety protocols and seek prompt medical attention upon developing symptoms.

“To address the outbreak at Kirikiri prison, we have supplied intravenous fluids and infection prevention materials,” Abayomi noted, acknowledging the World Health Organization’s donation of 10,000 pharmaceutical doses to support prison health facilities serving approximately 3,200 inmates.

“The prison’s water and sanitation issues have been immediately rectified, with ongoing inspections extended to other correctional facilities across the state,” he concluded, reaffirming the government’s commitment to ensuring public health and safety amid the cholera outbreak.