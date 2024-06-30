Just in: Bandits strike Abuja town, kill one, kidnap four

band of terrorists on Sunday morning invaded the Guto area of Bwari Area Council in the nation’s capital, Abuja, reportedly killing one person and abducting four others.

Sources told Vanguard that the attack which began around 12:30am around the fringes of Guto and Piyawe communities, soon got into Tudun-Fulani and Sabon Gari areas, both in the Council.

The armed men, numbering over 30 were said to have divided themselves into two groups and attacked the communities from various angles, having entered Piwaye through the swamps.

They were consequently said to have killed a woman, Madam Alice, who was in her mid 40s and then kidnapped a man.

Alice was said to have gone to the area to visit her sick mother who was being taken care of by her brother when she was killed.

Two victims were allegedly abducted from their homes in Guto, while another person was kidnapped from Tudun-Fulani, which is less than a kilometre from the council Secretariat.

A resident who preferred anonymity, said the attackers operated from 12:30am to 2:30am with no challenge from security agencies.

He said; “What happened last night was very unfortunate. We couldn’t sleep from 12:30am when they stated till almost three o’clock. Initially we thought it was the vigilance teams who were shooting, but when it became persistent, we knew these people were back again.

“We have had peace for sometime now but unfortunately they have resumed and this time with full force because it was two groups that entered Bwari that night. One was in Guto while the other group was in Piyawe. It was obvious those ones came prepared, because the sounds we heard through the night, suggested they came with sophisticated weapons.”

Another resident of Tudun-Fulani who would not like to be mentioned, alleged that the police failed to show even when frantic calls where made to the divisional headquarters in Bwari.

“We felt so helpless because the kidnappers operated for over an hour, but there was no police or army to challenge them. I called my neighbour when the shooting started and he said he had already called the police. We waited for them to show up for 20 minutes and when we didn’t hear sounds of sirens, we called again but they kept telling us they were on their way. We never saw them until the kidnappers left on their own.”