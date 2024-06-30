‘I’m Alive, Hale And Hearty,’ Former Delta Gov, Uduaghan Debunks Ill Health Rumour

Former Delta State Governor, Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan, has urged Nigerians, particularly Delta residents, to dismiss rumors about his health condition.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

In a statement obtained by SaharaReporters, Uduaghan’s media aide, Monoyo Edon, clarified that the rumors are intended to mislead the public. He criticized those spreading the false information, calling them “busy bodies” seeking social media attention.

Edon confirmed that Uduaghan is currently abroad on vacation, which includes routine medical checkups, as he approaches his 70th birthday in October. “The information in the post is already outdated. Dr. Uduaghan has moved to another location for relaxation,” Edon stated.

He further explained that Uduaghan had a busy period in Delta State, involving political activities and leadership responsibilities for their party. Edon also noted that Uduaghan made a social media post wishing Engr. (Chief) Oma Eyewuoma, the Ologbotsere of Warri, a happy 80th birthday, contradicting the rumors of his ill health.

A family member, speaking anonymously to SaharaReporters, confirmed speaking with Uduaghan and dismissed the rumors, expressing confidence that those spreading false information will fail in their attempts.