South South

‘I’m Alive, Hale And Hearty,’ Former Delta Gov, Uduaghan Debunks Ill Health Rumour

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

Former Delta State Governor, Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan, has urged Nigerians, particularly Delta residents, to dismiss rumors about his health condition.

In a statement obtained by SaharaReporters, Uduaghan’s media aide, Monoyo Edon, clarified that the rumors are intended to mislead the public. He criticized those spreading the false information, calling them “busy bodies” seeking social media attention.

Edon confirmed that Uduaghan is currently abroad on vacation, which includes routine medical checkups, as he approaches his 70th birthday in October. “The information in the post is already outdated. Dr. Uduaghan has moved to another location for relaxation,” Edon stated.

He further explained that Uduaghan had a busy period in Delta State, involving political activities and leadership responsibilities for their party. Edon also noted that Uduaghan made a social media post wishing Engr. (Chief) Oma Eyewuoma, the Ologbotsere of Warri, a happy 80th birthday, contradicting the rumors of his ill health.

A family member, speaking anonymously to SaharaReporters, confirmed speaking with Uduaghan and dismissed the rumors, expressing confidence that those spreading false information will fail in their attempts.

Emman Tochi
Emman Tochihttps://naija247news.com
Emma Tochi is Naija247news Media Northern Bureau Chief, he's based in FCT Abuja. He overseas the northern operations of this business media

