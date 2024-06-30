Menu
Nigeria

FRSC to withdraw licences of unruly drivers

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

June 30, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has announced plans to revoke the licences of bad drivers as part of measures to reduce road crashes in the country.

The FRSC Corps Marshal, Shehu Mohammed, made this known in Abuja on Saturday, June 29 while reviewing the outcome of the 2024 Eid-el-Kabir Special Patrol Operations.

“We took full advantage of the opportunity to deliver reduction of road crashes and fatalities in our country by enforcing laws and educating commuters on safety consciousness,” Mohammed said.

“We did this because, we are aware that if we fail on our part, posterity will not pardon our failure to manage the challenges, and the scars of our irresponsibility will be deafening, hence the imperatives of doubling our efforts in our future engagements.

The FRSC boss said that the Corps had a robust engagement with the leadership of the various Transport Unions, and Security Agencies.

“All these were done to ensure that every stakeholder, both in the public and private sector, plays a cardinal role in entrenching safety on the highways.

“On the strength of the foregoing, may I bring to your notice that we have added to the conventional enforcement of traffic regulations on articulated vehicles.

“We have gone a step further by commencing prosecution of recalcitrant drivers through Mobile Court operations in the 36 States of the Federation and the FCT.

“Subsequently, more drastic measures, including suspension and withdrawal of the national driver’s license, will be carried out.”(www.naija247news.com).

