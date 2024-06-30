Federal Government Receives 103 Nigerians Deported from Turkey Over Visa Issues

The Federal Government has welcomed 103 Nigerian nationals deported from Turkey due to migration-related issues including expired visas and irregular migration. Alhaji Tijani Ahmed, representing the National Commission for Refugees Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI), disclosed this during the deportees’ profiling in Abuja on Friday evening.

Amb. Catherine Udida, Director of Migration Affairs at NCFRMI, speaking on behalf of Ahmed, clarified that while 110 deportees were expected, 103 males arrived in Nigeria. She emphasized the commission’s commitment to addressing the allegations raised during their profiling, particularly concerning seized passports.

“We will thoroughly review their profiling forms as some have reported passport confiscation issues. These passports remain the property of Nigeria, and we will engage with Turkish authorities to resolve this,” she assured.

NCFRMI, mandated to oversee all returnees regardless of status, also outlined plans for training and reintegration into Nigerian society for the deportees, Ahmed added.

Bashir Garga, North-Central Zonal Coordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), echoed the government’s support, emphasizing collaborative efforts among relevant agencies to assist the returnees.

Among the deportees, Mr. Arinze Stone recounted being detained in Turkey for six months after authorities arrested him despite his business operations over several years in the country.

Stone alleged discrepancies in Turkish immigration policies, particularly since the European Union began funding for managing illegal immigrants. He highlighted issues with renewing resident permits and claimed non-payment of deportation fees.

Another deportee, Mr. Moses Emeh, who operated a registered company in Turkey for eight years, expressed concerns over the cancellation of his resident permit and the need for diplomatic intervention from Nigeria.

The returnees were provided with dignity kits, starter packs, and stipends to facilitate their travel to various destinations across Nigeria.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported these developments following the government’s response to the deportation issue, reflecting ongoing efforts to support affected Nigerians returning from Turkey.