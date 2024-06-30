Menu
Father of Alanis Ogundipe Sheds Light on British-born Nigerian Daughter’s Suicide, Alleging Abuse and Blackmail

By: Samuel Onyekwe

Date:

Alanis Ogundipe, a 26-year-old British-born Nigerian woman, reportedly took her own life by jumping in front of a train on May 29, 2023, at a station in Manchester, UK. Her father, Oladapo Ogundipe, has now spoken out about the events leading to her death, alleging abuse and blackmail by her boyfriend, Ryan Leggett.

In an interview with The Punch, Oladapo Ogundipe revealed that Alanis’s troubles began when she contracted herpes from her boyfriend, Ryan Leggett, whom she met in 2022. Viewing the condition as a stigma, Alanis kept it a secret. Ogundipe claims Ryan’s subsequent blackmail and physical abuse pushed his daughter to despair.

Ogundipe also described a complex legal battle after Alanis’s death, where he felt sidelined by the legal team purportedly representing both him and his ex-wife. He recounted his frustration at not being allowed to communicate directly with their lawyer and his concerns about the handling of the case.

“The impression from Alanis’s mother was that we should have a single lawyer to represent both of us,” he said. “She told me not to communicate with the legal team, which I found strange but agreed to.”

During the hearing, Ogundipe alleged that Ryan Leggett, who participated remotely, was implicated but did not appear when the hearing resumed. He felt his ex-wife was instructing the lawyer in ways that opposed his efforts to present evidence.

Ogundipe further alleged that Alanis’s mother failed to report Ryan’s abusive behavior to the police, even after Alanis confided in her. He himself reported the case on June 14, 2023, weeks after Alanis’s death.

Reflecting on the events, Ogundipe expressed regret over trusting his ex-wife and emphasized the importance of withholding judgment until all facts are known. He pointed out inconsistencies in the narrative that financial difficulties led Alanis to suicide, noting she was expecting a substantial sum of money and had not sold her assets.

He concluded with advice for others: “When someone you know dies, especially a loved one, don’t give out any information until you get to the bottom of it. The first information people receive is what they will believe.”

Ogundipe’s revelations cast a troubling light on the circumstances of Alanis’s death, highlighting the need for a thorough and transparent investigation.

Samuel Onyekwe
Samuel Onyekwehttp://www.naija247news.com

