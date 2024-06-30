Family of Late Konga CEO Nick Imudia Denies Suicide Reports, Calls for Respectful Reporting

The family of Nick Imudia, former Chief Executive of e-commerce giant Konga, has strongly refuted recent reports suggesting that he committed suicide. In a statement signed by Dr. Anthony N. Imudia, the family clarified that investigations into Nick Imudia’s death are ongoing, with suicide ruled out as the cause.

Contrary to media reports, the family dismissed claims that Nick Imudia had contacted his brother and daughter with instructions before his passing. They expressed dismay over what they described as premature and suspicious reporting of his death, which occurred while medical efforts were still underway to save him at the hospital.

“The Imudia family is deeply disappointed by the unprofessional manner in which some media outlets have misrepresented Nick Imudia’s death as suicide,” the statement read. It highlighted the Lagos State Commissioner of Police’s commitment to investigating the circumstances surrounding his sudden demise.

Describing Nick Imudia as vibrant and without any history of depression or stress, the family emphasized his recent role as Group CEO of D.light International based in Nairobi, Kenya. They stressed that Nick was actively managing the company’s global operations and had shown no signs of distress prior to his passing.

Nick Imudia’s career trajectory, from his tenure with Nokia to his transformative leadership at Konga, underscored his professional acumen and positive outlook, according to the family. They urged the media and the public to respect their privacy during this difficult time and refrain from spreading unfounded rumors about the circumstances surrounding his death.

