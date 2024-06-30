Menu
Search
Subscribe
Top Stories

Family of Late Konga CEO Nick Imudia Denies Suicide Reports, Calls for Respectful Reporting

By: By Naija247news

Date:

The family of Nick Imudia, former Chief Executive of e-commerce giant Konga, has strongly refuted recent reports suggesting that he committed suicide. In a statement signed by Dr. Anthony N. Imudia, the family clarified that investigations into Nick Imudia’s death are ongoing, with suicide ruled out as the cause.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Contrary to media reports, the family dismissed claims that Nick Imudia had contacted his brother and daughter with instructions before his passing. They expressed dismay over what they described as premature and suspicious reporting of his death, which occurred while medical efforts were still underway to save him at the hospital.

“The Imudia family is deeply disappointed by the unprofessional manner in which some media outlets have misrepresented Nick Imudia’s death as suicide,” the statement read. It highlighted the Lagos State Commissioner of Police’s commitment to investigating the circumstances surrounding his sudden demise.

Describing Nick Imudia as vibrant and without any history of depression or stress, the family emphasized his recent role as Group CEO of D.light International based in Nairobi, Kenya. They stressed that Nick was actively managing the company’s global operations and had shown no signs of distress prior to his passing.

Nick Imudia’s career trajectory, from his tenure with Nokia to his transformative leadership at Konga, underscored his professional acumen and positive outlook, according to the family. They urged the media and the public to respect their privacy during this difficult time and refrain from spreading unfounded rumors about the circumstances surrounding his death.

This version incorporates the family’s perspective and addresses the misinformation surrounding Nick Imudia’s passing.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger Consider BRICS Membership Amidst Geopolitical Reshuffling
Next article
South Africa’s President Ramaphosa Appoints John Steenhuisen as Minister of Agriculture in New Government
By Naija247news
By Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

US and UN Condemn Deadly Suicide Bombings in Gwoza, Nigeria

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
The United States and the United Nations have strongly...

Nigeria’s Online Food Delivery Market Set to Surge, Projected to Reach US$2.39 Billion by 2032

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
  The online food delivery market in Nigeria witnessed substantial...

Nigeria’s Food Delivery Market to Hit $2,391.7 Million by 2032 as HomeGrown Startups Draw Global Investors

David Okafor David Okafor -
Homegrown leaders Chowdeck, FoodCourt, and Heyfood, all backed...

EFCC Chairman Initiates Disciplinary Action Against Officers for Assault on Lagos Hotel Employee

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
  The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

US and UN Condemn Deadly Suicide Bombings in Gwoza, Nigeria

Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists 0
The United States and the United Nations have strongly...

Nigeria’s Online Food Delivery Market Set to Surge, Projected to Reach US$2.39 Billion by 2032

Data & News Analysis 0
  The online food delivery market in Nigeria witnessed substantial...

Nigeria’s Food Delivery Market to Hit $2,391.7 Million by 2032 as HomeGrown Startups Draw Global Investors

Analysis 0
Homegrown leaders Chowdeck, FoodCourt, and Heyfood, all backed...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

US and UN Condemn Deadly Suicide Bombings in Gwoza, Nigeria

By Naija247news - 0
× How can I help you?