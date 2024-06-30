Menu
Ex-SPIP Chairman Accuses Buhari Administration of Inaction on Alleged $69 Billion in Stolen Oil Proceeds

By: Adeniyi Ogunfowoke, The Naija247news

Date:

Former Chairman of Nigeria’s Special Presidential Investigation Panel for the Recovery of Public Property (SPIP), Okoi Obono-Obla, has accused President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration of failing to act on the recovery of an estimated $69 billion allegedly linked to stolen crude oil proceeds in a Texas-based bank account.

In an interview on the Mic On Podcast with Seun Okinbaloye, Obono-Obla cited a letter from an American law firm detailing the illicit funds. He expressed frustration over the lack of decisive action, stating, “I informed the president, expecting action to recover such colossal sums, but to date, nothing has been done.”

Obono-Obla also highlighted the dismissive response from Nigerian authorities. “I wrote to the Attorney General (Abubakar Malami, SAN) seeking support, only to be met with sarcasm. When I mentioned recovering $69 billion, his response was dismissive,” he revealed.

Reflecting on his tenure at SPIP, Obono-Obla criticized systemic failures in addressing corruption allegations. “Despite presenting concrete evidence and initiating legal processes, many cases stagnated without resolution,” he said.

The accusations have reignited scrutiny over Nigeria’s efforts to combat corruption and reclaim misappropriated public assets during President Buhari’s tenure. SPIP, established in 2017, was tasked with investigating and recovering embezzled funds. Critics argue that such allegations underscore persistent challenges in Nigeria’s anti-corruption campaign and emphasize the need for stronger measures to ensure accountability and transparency in public governance.

In August 2019, Okoi Obono-Obla was suspended by President Muhammadu Buhari over allegations of falsification of records and financial impropriety. The suspension, conveyed through a letter from the then-Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, directed Obono-Obla’s immediate removal pending investigations by the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC).

The controversy stemmed from accusations that Obono-Obla gained admission to the University of Jos with a forged West African Examination Certificate and falsified records while in office. Additionally, his tenure at SPIP was marked by accusations of abuse of office, unauthorized investigations, and overstepping his mandate. Critics, including SPIP members, accused him of conducting over 50 investigations outside the panel’s scope for personal gain.

Obono-Obla defended himself, claiming persecution for exposing corruption among powerful lawmakers. However, critics argue that his actions undermined the anti-corruption mandate of SPIP and raised questions about the sincerity of Buhari’s administration in tackling corruption within its ranks.

His suspension letter stated that Obono-Obla would face “criminal prosecution on matters related to his alleged financial dealings, as uncovered by the ICPC upon investigation.” It also mentioned that the government might ask the University of Jos to withdraw his law degree and the Nigerian Law School to debar him from practice.

Adeniyi Ogunfowoke, The Naija247news
Adeniyi Ogunfowoke, The Naija247news
**Senior Correspondent Profile: Adeniyi Ogunfowoke** Adeniyi Ogunfowoke is a seasoned Senior Correspondent at Naija247news.com, bringing a wealth of journalistic expertise to the dynamic landscape of news reporting. With an extensive background in the field, Adeniyi has consistently demonstrated a commitment to delivering insightful and compelling stories to Naija247news.com's diverse readership. **Professional Background:** Adeniyi Ogunfowoke has amassed a wealth of experience in journalism, having covered a myriad of beats over the years. His versatile reporting style reflects a deep understanding of socio-economic issues, politics, and global affairs, providing Naija247news.com readers with a comprehensive perspective on current events. **Areas of Expertise:** As a Senior Correspondent, Adeniyi specializes in investigative reporting, offering in-depth analyses that go beyond the surface of news stories. His keen eye for detail and ability to connect the dots in complex narratives make him an invaluable asset to Naija247news.com. **Notable Achievements:** Throughout his career, Adeniyi Ogunfowoke has received recognition for his outstanding contributions to journalism. His bylines have become synonymous with well-researched, informative, and thought-provoking articles that resonate with a broad audience. **Commitment to Excellence:** Adeniyi's commitment to journalistic integrity is evident in his dedication to delivering accurate and timely news. His work reflects the core values of Naija247news.com, emphasizing credibility, transparency, and a commitment to keeping the public well-informed. **Engagement and Impact:** In the digital era, Adeniyi understands the importance of engaging with readers. His articles not only inform but also spark conversations, fostering a sense of community and dialogue among Naija247news.com's audience. **Future Endeavors:** As a Senior Correspondent, Adeniyi Ogunfowoke continues to set high standards for journalistic excellence. His future endeavors include exploring emerging trends in media, staying ahead of the news curve, and contributing to Naija247news.com's ongoing success as a trusted source of information. Follow Adeniyi Ogunfowoke's insightful reporting on Naija247news.com for a nuanced understanding of current affairs, backed by experience, dedication, and a passion for uncovering the untold stories.

