Ex-Chief Of Defence Staff, Ibrahim Ogohi is Dead

June 30, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Former Chief of Defence Staff, Admiral Ibrahim Ogohi (retd.), has passed away after a brief illness at his residence in Abuja.

Family sources said he had been clinically ill due to old aged related sickness for weeks before he died in his Abuja home in the early hours of Sunday.

“Admiral Ibrahim Ogohi passed on to glory a few minutes ago, early Sunday morning,” a family source said.

The deceased will be buried later in the day after a prayer session at the national mosque in the federal capital territory (FCT).

The family will be travelling to give the body a final rest in Okura-Lafia, Ogohi’s hometown, in Dekina LGA of Kogi.(www.naija247news.com).