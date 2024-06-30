EFCC Chairman Initiates Disciplinary Action Against Officers for Assault on Lagos Hotel Employee

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Ola Olukoyede, has taken decisive action by establishing a disciplinary team to address the case involving two officers accused of assaulting a female employee of a Regional Hotel in Lagos.

In a viral video capturing the incident during an early morning sting operation on Thursday, June 27, 2024, the officers were seen engaging in the assault.

Olukoyede swiftly ordered the arrest of the officers and mandated their appearance before a joint disciplinary team comprising the Appointment, Promotion, and Disciplinary Committee (APDC) alongside the Department of Ethics and Integrity. The session is scheduled to convene on Monday, July 1, 2024, at the EFCC Corporate Headquarters in Abuja.

According to a statement by EFCC’s Head of Media & Publicity, Dele Oyewale, released on Sunday, the team will thoroughly investigate the officers’ conduct and recommend appropriate disciplinary measures.

Olukoyede emphasized the Commission’s commitment to ensuring accountability and professionalism, leaving no room for misconduct among its personnel.