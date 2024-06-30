Menu
Search
Subscribe
Top Stories

EFCC Chairman Initiates Disciplinary Action Against Officers for Assault on Lagos Hotel Employee

By: By Naija247news

Date:

 

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Ola Olukoyede, has taken decisive action by establishing a disciplinary team to address the case involving two officers accused of assaulting a female employee of a Regional Hotel in Lagos.

In a viral video capturing the incident during an early morning sting operation on Thursday, June 27, 2024, the officers were seen engaging in the assault.

Olukoyede swiftly ordered the arrest of the officers and mandated their appearance before a joint disciplinary team comprising the Appointment, Promotion, and Disciplinary Committee (APDC) alongside the Department of Ethics and Integrity. The session is scheduled to convene on Monday, July 1, 2024, at the EFCC Corporate Headquarters in Abuja.

According to a statement by EFCC’s Head of Media & Publicity, Dele Oyewale, released on Sunday, the team will thoroughly investigate the officers’ conduct and recommend appropriate disciplinary measures.

Olukoyede emphasized the Commission’s commitment to ensuring accountability and professionalism, leaving no room for misconduct among its personnel.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Two Killed by Improvised Explosive Device in Borno State, Analyst Notes ISWAP’s Tactics
Next article
Nigeria’s Food Delivery Market to Hit $2,391.7 Million by 2032 as HomeGrown Startups Draw Global Investors
By Naija247news
By Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

US and UN Condemn Deadly Suicide Bombings in Gwoza, Nigeria

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
The United States and the United Nations have strongly...

Nigeria’s Online Food Delivery Market Set to Surge, Projected to Reach US$2.39 Billion by 2032

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
  The online food delivery market in Nigeria witnessed substantial...

Nigeria’s Food Delivery Market to Hit $2,391.7 Million by 2032 as HomeGrown Startups Draw Global Investors

David Okafor David Okafor -
Homegrown leaders Chowdeck, FoodCourt, and Heyfood, all backed...

Two Killed by Improvised Explosive Device in Borno State, Analyst Notes ISWAP’s Tactics

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
Two individuals tragically lost their lives on Sunday morning...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

US and UN Condemn Deadly Suicide Bombings in Gwoza, Nigeria

Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists 0
The United States and the United Nations have strongly...

Nigeria’s Online Food Delivery Market Set to Surge, Projected to Reach US$2.39 Billion by 2032

Data & News Analysis 0
  The online food delivery market in Nigeria witnessed substantial...

Nigeria’s Food Delivery Market to Hit $2,391.7 Million by 2032 as HomeGrown Startups Draw Global Investors

Analysis 0
Homegrown leaders Chowdeck, FoodCourt, and Heyfood, all backed...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

US and UN Condemn Deadly Suicide Bombings in Gwoza, Nigeria

By Naija247news - 0
× How can I help you?