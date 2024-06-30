Nigeria Spend N214 Billion on Presidential Air Fleet in 25 Years As Pundits Question Priorities

The ongoing debate over the Federal Government’s plan to purchase two additional aircraft for the Presidential Air Fleet (PAF) has brought to light the substantial financial commitment Nigeria has made to maintaining this fleet since 1999. Documents reviewed by Sunday Vanguard reveal that a staggering N214 billion has been spent on the PAF from the inception of the Fourth Republic to the present day.

Historical Expenditures and Budgetary Allocations

The expenditures span five administrations: President Olusegun Obasanjo (1999–2007), President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua (2007–2009), President Goodluck Jonathan (2009–2015), President Muhammadu Buhari (2015–2023), and current President Bola Tinubu. Critics argue that these expenditures raise critical questions about governmental priorities, especially in the face of pressing needs in education, healthcare, and infrastructure.

The N214 billion figure encompasses cumulative budgetary allocations and expenditures for the PAF, with each administration adding new aircraft and incurring maintenance costs. For instance, the Tinubu administration earmarked N20.5 billion in the 2024 budget for the PAF, while N12.7 billion and N13 billion were allocated in the 2023 supplementary budget and 2023 budget, respectively. Over the past 11 months, the administration has disbursed N14.77 billion for the repair and maintenance of the presidential aircraft.

Economic Challenges and Public Scrutiny

With the country facing significant economic challenges, including plummeting gas exports, dwindling foreign reserves, rising food prices, and fuel scarcity, the substantial spending on the PAF has sparked public outcry. The House of Representatives Committee on National Security and Intelligence recently approved the purchase of two new aircraft, citing the dysfunctionality of the President’s 19-year-old Boeing 737 and other fleet aircraft. The estimated cost for these planes is over $623.4 million (approximately N918.7 billion).

Comparative Analysis of Past Administrations

Analyzing past administrations, the Muhammadu Buhari administration spent N69.06 billion on fleet operations and maintenance over eight years, with budget allocations nearly doubling in his second term. Goodluck Jonathan’s administration allocated N42.18 billion to the PAF between 2011 and 2015. Records for the Obasanjo and Yar’Adua administrations indicate an average yearly allocation of N7 billion, suggesting a total of around N70 billion over 10 years.

The breakdown of budgetary allocations from 2011 to 2024 underscores the fluctuating but consistently high costs associated with the PAF:

2011: N17.98 billion

2012: N3.54 billion

2013: N7.5 billion

2014: N7.97 billion

2015: N5.19 billion

2016: N3.6 billion

2017: N4.37 billion

2018: N7.26 billion

2019: N7.297 billion

2020: N8.51 billion

2021: N12.55 billion

2022: N12.48 billion

2023: N25.7 billion

2024: N20.5 billion

Future Considerations

As Nigeria grapples with multiple crises, including political, economic, social, and environmental challenges, the significant investment in the PAF continues to be a point of contention. Critics argue that these funds could be better allocated to address more pressing national needs. Whether the government will reconsider its spending priorities in favor of broader national interests remains an open question.