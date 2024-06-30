Burna Boy makes history, sells out London stadium twice

June 30, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Award-winning Grammy singer, Burna Boy makes history once again by selling out an 80,000-capacity stadium in London, UK for a second time.

On Saturday, the Afrobeat singer delivered an epic performance, shutting down London for the second time.

Aside from the exhilarating performance at the show, one of the highlights of his concert was when he brought out the famous Nigerian comedian, Sabinus to perform at his concert.

By selling out the 80,000-capacity London stadium, Burna Boy has achieved this remarkable feat for the second time.

This groundbreaking accomplishment solidifies his status as one of the biggest touring African artists from Nigeria and worldwide.(www.naija247news.com).