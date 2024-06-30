BREAKING: VeryDarkMan Released Hours After Police Arrest For Exposing Alleged Fraudster

Social Media Influencer VeryDarkMan Released After Arrest for Exposing Alleged Fraudster

Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan, a social media influencer and blogger, was released by the police just hours after his arrest on Sunday. The Commissioner of Police for the Federal Capital Territory, Mr. Benneth Igwe, confirmed the release.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

VeryDarkMan’s lawyer, Mr. Deji Adeyanju, had earlier disclosed on Sunday that his client was arrested for exposing someone accused of duping a Nigerian abroad. Adeyanju posted on his X account that the police arrested VeryDarkMan on allegations of defamation instead of apprehending the alleged fraudster.

“Instead of the police to arrest the person alleged to have duped someone, they arrested VDM on the allegation of defamation,” Adeyanju stated.