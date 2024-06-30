Borno Attack: Don’t turn North-Eastern States to theater of terrorism — Atiku tells FG

Atiku Abubakar Condemns Borno Bomb Attack, Urges Federal Government to Prevent North-East from Becoming Terrorism Hotspot

Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), condemned the recent bomb attack in Borno State and warned the Federal Government against allowing the North-East to become a theater of terrorism.

In a post on his verified Facebook page on Sunday, Atiku expressed his concerns about the government’s response to security threats. He accused the current administration of failing to maintain the security gains previously achieved by operatives in the region.

“It is distressing that the incidents of terrorism are resurfacing and spreading in the North-East,” Atiku stated. “The reported attacks by suicide bombers at a wedding reception, funeral procession, and a hospital on Saturday are deeply condemned.”

He criticized the government’s lackluster approach to security, saying, “It is unfortunate that the progress made against Boko Haram is being reversed due to the government’s failure to maintain a strong frontline defense.”

Atiku called on federal authorities to take immediate action to prevent the North-East from descending into a theater of terrorism and extreme violence. He also extended his condolences to the families of the victims, saying, “It is my prayer that God grants a peaceful repose to the souls of the departed.”