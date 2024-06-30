Menu
Search
Subscribe
News Analysis

Bolivia’s president accused of plotting coup against himself to boost popularity

By: The Editor, Naija247news

Date:

Short-Lived Coup Attempt Rocks Bolivia: Former Army Chief Arrested

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

On Wednesday afternoon, the normally peaceful Plaza Murillo in downtown La Paz became a scene of chaos as armored vehicles circled the square and troops marched on the presidential palace. By 2:30 PM, a small tank rammed the gates of the Palacio Quemado, and troops stormed the building. In a dramatic standoff, former army chief Juan José Zuñiga confronted President Luis Arce, who ordered Zuñiga to withdraw his troops. After a tense exchange, Zuñiga retreated.

The attempted coup, which lasted just three hours, ended with Arce rallying Bolivians to defend democracy and appointing a new military command to quell the mutiny. The unrest left many Bolivians shocked and confused. Zuñiga, arrested shortly after, claimed without evidence that Arce had orchestrated the coup to boost his popularity. The opposition seized on these claims, demanding an investigation.

President Arce denied the allegations, condemning Zuñiga’s actions as an attack on democracy. The government announced 20 more arrests, including a former Navy vice-admiral, as about 200 military officers were implicated.

Amidst the political turmoil, Bolivia faces economic challenges with rising food prices, fuel shortages, and internal divisions within Arce’s political party. The president is also embroiled in a power struggle with former president Evo Morales, both vying for the presidency in the next election. The rumors of a “self-coup” have taken root in the public’s mind, potentially deepening the fragility of Arce’s government.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
In Kenya, tomorrow is here
Next article
North Korea condemns joint military exercise by South Korea, US and Japan
The Editor, Naija247news
The Editor, Naija247news

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigeria Faces High Fuel Prices, Increased Imports in Q3 2024, Energy Experts Forecast

Joseph Adam Joseph Adam -
The Society of Energy Engineers (SEE) has projected that...

Nigeria’s Dollar Reserves Surge to $34.14bn as Naira depreciates over 300% in one year

Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news -
Nigeria’s foreign reserves have climbed to $34.14 billion as...

Nigeria Spend N214 Billion on Presidential Air Fleet in 25 Years As Pundits Question Priorities

Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news -
The ongoing debate over the Federal Government's plan to...

North Korea condemns joint military exercise by South Korea, US and Japan

The Editor, Naija247news The Editor, Naija247news -
North Korea criticised the trilateral “Freedom Edge” military exercise...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Nigeria Faces High Fuel Prices, Increased Imports in Q3 2024, Energy Experts Forecast

News Analysis 0
The Society of Energy Engineers (SEE) has projected that...

Nigeria’s Dollar Reserves Surge to $34.14bn as Naira depreciates over 300% in one year

News Analysis 0
Nigeria’s foreign reserves have climbed to $34.14 billion as...

Nigeria Spend N214 Billion on Presidential Air Fleet in 25 Years As Pundits Question Priorities

Aviation 0
The ongoing debate over the Federal Government's plan to...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Nigeria Faces High Fuel Prices, Increased Imports in Q3 2024, Energy...

Joseph Adam - 0
× How can I help you?