Lifestyle News

Anthony Joshua Moves Out of Mother’s Flat into New Mansion, Prepares for IBF Title Bout Against Daniel Dubois

By: The Editor, Naija247news

Date:

Former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua has recently relocated from his mother’s flat in north London to a new mansion, marking a significant personal milestone. With approximately £100 million in earnings, Joshua shared his decision on BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs, emphasizing his commitment to ensuring his mother’s well-being before making the move.

“I wanted to make sure that her foundations were strong—the nest was strong—so that when I leave, mom’s good. For me, that’s freedom. Knowing no matter where I am in the world, mom’s happy and taken care of,” Joshua explained.

The British-Nigerian boxer, known for his 2012 Olympic triumph, is gearing up for a pivotal match against fellow Brit Daniel Dubois on September 21 at London’s Wembley Stadium. This bout for the IBF belt follows Oleksandr Usyk’s decision to vacate the title after becoming the first heavyweight to hold the IBF, WBO, WBA, and WBC belts by defeating Tyson Fury in Saudi Arabia last month.

Dubois, the interim IBF champion after defeating Filip Hrgovic in June, expressed determination to dethrone Joshua, stating, “To fight the best and beat the best. Joshua has been the king for a long time. On the night, I need to become the king slayer.”

Joshua, 34, who faced Usyk twice in recent years, is on a four-fight winning streak with his last three bouts ending in stoppages. He looks forward to his fourth appearance at Wembley, acknowledging Dubois as a formidable opponent.

“Congratulations to Daniel for winning his last fight; I went to watch it live. I’ve been having Dubois on my mind for a while. He’ll be on my mind for the next 12 weeks until I’ve got my hand raised,” Joshua remarked ahead of the anticipated showdown.

The Editor, Naija247news
The Editor, Naija247news

