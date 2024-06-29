Why does a NATO member suddenly want to join BRICS?

Türkiye Expresses Renewed Interest in Joining BRICS, Seeks Enhanced Global Influence

Story:

At the beginning of this month, Türkiye’s intention to join BRICS garnered global media attention. The announcement was made by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan during his visit to China. “Of course, we would like to become a member of BRICS. Let’s see what we can achieve this year,” said the minister, as quoted by the South China Morning Post.

This topic was also discussed at the BRICS foreign ministers’ meeting in Nizhny Novgorod, attended by Türkiye’s chief diplomat, Hakan Fidan. Türkiye’s interest in joining BRICS is not entirely new—during the 2018 BRICS summit, Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan participated, and Russian President Vladimir Putin mentioned Ankara could join in 2022. However, subsequent global events delayed this ambition, and now Ankara is showing renewed interest.

BRICS is an international association initially comprising five major developing economies: Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. It was established to enhance cooperation and strengthen global positions, with its name derived from the initial letters of its member states’ names. The concept began in 2001 when Goldman Sachs analyst Jim O’Neill coined the term “BRIC” for the fastest-growing major economies at the time. South Africa joined in 2011, making it BRICS. Starting January 1, 2024, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE will also join.

BRICS aims to promote economic growth, strengthen trade and investment, develop infrastructure, and maintain financial stability through mechanisms like the New Development Bank (NDB) and Contingent Reserve Arrangement (CRA). It also seeks greater roles in international institutions such as the IMF and World Bank, while focusing on scientific and technical cooperation in fields like energy, medicine, and agriculture.

With BRICS emerging as a significant alternative to the G7, Türkiye sees joining the association as a strategic move to enhance its international influence and economic potential. Possessing one of the largest economies in the region, Türkiye aims to diversify its economic ties and strengthen cooperation with rapidly developing countries. Joining BRICS would grant Ankara access to a vast market and opportunities to increase trade and investment with leading developing economies.

Additionally, Türkiye has faced financial difficulties and restrictions imposed by Western financial institutions like the IMF and World Bank. Joining BRICS would provide Türkiye with access to the NDB and CRA, enabling it to secure funding on more favorable terms and with fewer political commitments. This aligns with Türkiye’s goal of maintaining economic independence and minimizing external pressure.

Türkiye actively supports the idea of a multipolar world where the balance of power is more evenly distributed. BRICS, advocating for multipolarity and fair global governance, represents an attractive platform for Türkiye to enhance its political independence from Western countries and blocs such as the EU and NATO.

Türkiye’s geographic location, serving as a link between Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, would also benefit from BRICS membership, strengthening its geopolitical position and enhancing its role in regional and global security. Furthermore, membership in BRICS would boost Türkiye’s international influence and prestige, allowing it to participate in the development of global economic and political strategies.

However, Türkiye faces several barriers to joining BRICS, including domestic political realities, economic challenges, and external pressure from the West. The domestic political situation, with the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) losing ground to the opposition in recent municipal elections, complicates the decision. Additionally, Türkiye’s close military and economic ties with Western countries could provoke strong pressure from Washington and its allies.

Despite these challenges, Türkiye’s long-term interest in joining BRICS reflects its aspiration to secure a stronger global position and diversify its economic and political alliances. As the global order transforms, Türkiye’s potential membership in BRICS could open new opportunities, aligning with President Erdoğan’s vision of conducting a sovereign foreign policy in the nation’s interest.