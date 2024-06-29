Menu
UN Appeals for $306 Million as Food Crisis Intensifies in Nigeria’s Northeast

By: Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news

Date:

UN Warns of Escalating Food Insecurity Crisis in Nigeria’s Northeast

In a stark warning, the United Nations has raised concerns over the worsening food insecurity crisis in Nigeria’s northeastern region, exacerbated by persistent insurgency and economic challenges.

The UN’s resident coordinator highlighted critical obstacles in securing adequate funding to address severe food shortages, which threaten widespread hunger and potentially fatal consequences. This dire situation comes amidst ongoing efforts to support 2.8 million people in Borno, Adamawa, and Yobe states through a joint $306 million appeal launched by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) and Nigeria in April.

Mohamed Malick Fall, head of OCHA, expressed concerns over donor hesitancy, despite initial commitments from Nigeria and the UN’s central pool. He noted significant challenges in meeting funding targets, attributing the shortfall to reduced international aid amid competing global crises such as Gaza, Ukraine, and Sudan, compounded by the economic aftermath of COVID-19.

The funding shortfall is starkly illustrated by expectations of receiving only $300 million, down from $500 million secured last year. This decline comes at a critical time when Nigeria faces its severest cost-of-living crisis in decades, with inflation exceeding 33% and food prices soaring by over 40%.

Fall warned of catastrophic consequences if immediate interventions are not implemented, underscoring UNICEF data that already shows over 120,000 children treated for severe acute malnutrition in the region, surpassing annual targets.

“The cost of inaction could lead to excess mortality among children,” Fall emphasized, urging swift international support to mitigate the humanitarian crisis unfolding in Nigeria’s northeast.

