Top Stock Performances and Declines as of June 28, 2024

Several stocks showed notable movements in the Nigerian Stock Exchange this week, reflecting varied investor sentiments and market dynamics:
Top Gainers:
- CWG surged by 44.5%, closing at 7.95 compared to 5.50 last week.
- FTNCOCOA rose by 22.4%, reaching 1.64 from 1.34 previously.
- UCAP gained 21.8%, closing at 26.50 from 21.75 in the previous week.
- JOHNHOLT increased by 20.3%, closing at 3.14, up from 2.61.
- MBENEFIT saw a rise of 19.6%, closing at 0.67 compared to 0.56 last week.
- LASACO grew by 18.1%, closing at 2.55 from 2.16 previously.
- NSLTECH gained 18.0%, closing at 0.59 compared to 0.50 last week.
- AFRIPRUD increased by 18.0%, reaching 8.20 from 6.95.
Top Losers:
- JAIZBANK declined by 11.4%, closing at 1.95 compared to 2.20 last week.
- DAARCOMM dropped by 10.5%, reaching 0.51 from 0.57 previously.
- CHAMPION decreased by 10.5%, closing at 3.50 from 3.91.
- UPL fell by 9.1%, closing at 2.50 compared to 2.75 last week.
- BETAGLAS declined by 8.6%, reaching 53.00 from 58.00.
- DANGSUGAR dropped by 8.5%, closing at 43.00 from 47.00.
- ACADEMY saw a decline of 8.0%, closing at 1.84 compared to 2.00 last week.
- CAVERTON decreased by 7.8%, reaching 1.30 from 1.41.
- WAPCO fell by 7.5%, closing at 34.05 compared to 36.80 last week.
- DEAPCAP declined by 7.1%, closing at 0.52 from 0.56 previously.
These movements highlight the significant volatility and shifting investor sentiments in the market, influenced by various economic factors and company-specific news.