Nigeria Stock Exchange

Top Stock Performances and Declines as of June 28, 2024

By: Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news

Date:

 

Several stocks showed notable movements in the Nigerian Stock Exchange this week, reflecting varied investor sentiments and market dynamics:

Top Gainers:

  • CWG surged by 44.5%, closing at 7.95 compared to 5.50 last week.
  • FTNCOCOA rose by 22.4%, reaching 1.64 from 1.34 previously.
  • UCAP gained 21.8%, closing at 26.50 from 21.75 in the previous week.
  • JOHNHOLT increased by 20.3%, closing at 3.14, up from 2.61.
  • MBENEFIT saw a rise of 19.6%, closing at 0.67 compared to 0.56 last week.
  • LASACO grew by 18.1%, closing at 2.55 from 2.16 previously.
  • NSLTECH gained 18.0%, closing at 0.59 compared to 0.50 last week.
  • AFRIPRUD increased by 18.0%, reaching 8.20 from 6.95.

Top Losers:

  • JAIZBANK declined by 11.4%, closing at 1.95 compared to 2.20 last week.
  • DAARCOMM dropped by 10.5%, reaching 0.51 from 0.57 previously.
  • CHAMPION decreased by 10.5%, closing at 3.50 from 3.91.
  • UPL fell by 9.1%, closing at 2.50 compared to 2.75 last week.
  • BETAGLAS declined by 8.6%, reaching 53.00 from 58.00.
  • DANGSUGAR dropped by 8.5%, closing at 43.00 from 47.00.
  • ACADEMY saw a decline of 8.0%, closing at 1.84 compared to 2.00 last week.
  • CAVERTON decreased by 7.8%, reaching 1.30 from 1.41.
  • WAPCO fell by 7.5%, closing at 34.05 compared to 36.80 last week.
  • DEAPCAP declined by 7.1%, closing at 0.52 from 0.56 previously.

These movements highlight the significant volatility and shifting investor sentiments in the market, influenced by various economic factors and company-specific news.

Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news
