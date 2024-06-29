Menu
Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists

Six killed, several injured in Borno suicide attack

By: Adeniyi Ogunfowoke, The Naija247news

Date:

At least six persons were killed and many others injured on Saturday in a bomb attack at a wedding venue in Tashan Mararaba, Gwoza town, Borno State.

According to a security analyst and counter-insurgency expert, Zagazola Makama, the bomber, who was later identified as a young lady in her early twenties, detonated her explosive device in the middle of the gathering, causing chaos and destruction.

Intelligence sources told Makama that the victims, who were all civilians, were returning from a wedding celebration when the attack occurred near a busy motorpark.

It was learned that emergency services were rushed to the scene to rescue those injured and transport them to the hospitals in Gwoza.

One of the sources said medical personnel in the hospital said at least six people were killed while fifteen others were injured in the attack.

Speaking with reporters in Maiduguri, the state capital, the Borno State Commissioner of Police (CP), Yusuf Lawal, confirmed the attack saying it was carried out by a female suicide bomber.

Lawal said he was informed by the Divisional Police Officer in Gwoza, that at least six people were killed, with 15 others evacuated to the hospital.

