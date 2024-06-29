Show Us Letters Of Permission Written By Pastors In Ogbomoso – Islamic Group, MURIC Tackles Monarch For Querying Chief Imam

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has strongly criticized the Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Afolabi Ghandi Olaoye, for issuing a query to Chief Imam Yunus Olusina Ayilara over his recent Hajj pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia without prior notification.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

In a statement by the Executive Director of MURIC, Prof. Ishaq Akintola, the organization warned that the actions of Oba Olaoye risked provoking Muslims in Ogbomoso. Akintola condemned the query as an infringement on the Chief Imam’s fundamental rights and a violation of constitutional provisions on freedom of worship.

“The demand that the Chief Imam seek permission before performing Hajj is akin to requiring him to seek daily permission for prayers, which is a clear overreach,” Akintola stated. “Hajj is a pillar of Islam and protected under the constitution.”

He criticized the directive for the Chief Imam to return from Hajj immediately, viewing it as disrespectful to religious obligations. Akintola emphasized that the Chief Imam’s role deserved respect and parity with other religious leaders in Ogbomoso, questioning the fairness of such demands.

“We demand the withdrawal of this query unless the Soun can demonstrate similar demands placed on Christian leaders traveling abroad,” Akintola added. “This unilateral action has exacerbated tensions between Muslim and Christian communities.”

Highlighting the Chief Imam’s importance and dismissing the query as lacking wisdom, Akintola urged the Soun to reconsider his approach to avoid inflaming religious sentiments in Ogbomoso.

In conclusion, MURIC called for mutual respect and understanding between religious communities, urging restraint and respect for constitutional rights in religious matters.