Sheryl Crow Criticizes Drake for Using AI to Recreate Tupac’s Voice in Diss Track

Sheryl Crow is calling out Drake for using artificial intelligence to recreate the late rapper Tupac Shakur’s voice in his Kendrick Lamar diss track, “Taylor Made Freestyle.” The song, which also featured an AI-generated voice of Snoop Dogg, was released in April but was subsequently removed from all platforms after Shakur’s estate threatened legal action against Drake.

“You cannot bring people back from the dead and believe that they would stand for that,” Crow told the BBC. “I’m sure Drake thought, ‘Yeah, I shouldn’t do it, but I’ll say sorry later.’ But it’s already done, and people will find it even if he takes it down.”

Crow, who has previously spoken out against the use of AI in music, reiterated her stance. “It’s hateful. It is antithetical to the life force that exists in all of us,” she added. Crow also mentioned that she discusses the potential dangers of AI with her children, comparing their familiarity with the technology to “a frog in a pot of water” that doesn’t realize it’s boiling.

Despite her concerns about AI, Crow noted one aspect of music that AI can’t replicate: live performances. “AI can do lots of things, but it can’t go out and play live. So as long as we have live music, as long as we have hands holding a paintbrush, all is not lost,” she said.

“Taylor Made Freestyle” is one of several songs Drake released amid his contentious feud with Kendrick Lamar. Lamar, who considers Shakur an inspiration, addressed Drake’s use of Shakur’s name in his responding diss tracks, including “Not Like Us.” Recently, Lamar also demanded that Drake “give me Tupac’s ring back” at his Juneteenth Pop Out concert, referring to the custom ring Drake purchased for over $1 million at a 2023 auction.