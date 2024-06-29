Sam Larry’s Life in Turmoil Following Mohbad’s Controversial Death

Since the contentious death of singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, on September 12, 2023, the life of show promoter Samson Balogun, also known as Sam Larry, has been in disarray.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Police investigations into Mohbad’s death identified Sam Larry and the singer’s former record label boss, Naira Marley, as persons of interest. Consequently, both were arrested and held at the Lagos State Police Command’s Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department in Panti, Yaba.

Chief Magistrate Adeola Olatunbosun approved a police request to remand Larry and Marley for 21 days to aid the investigation. Though they were released on bail in November, the ordeal continues to haunt them. Every social media post by Larry is met with curses from Mohbad’s fans.

Recently, Larry was involved in an accident in the Ibeju Lekki area of Lagos. Instead of sympathy, he faced more vitriol online. One user, Rosythrone, commented, “I know my God will complete it soon. He is not a God of half job.”

In Mecca for the hajj pilgrimage, Larry continued to receive harsh comments. A user named tonia.gram_ wrote, “Sam Larry thinks Nigerians have forgiven him. Nice outfit by the way, help us put cotton wool in your nostrils.”

Aside from online harassment, Larry has faced fake news about him. In February 2024, rumors circulated about his alleged death in a car accident. Larry debunked these rumors on Instagram, stating, “Both my family and I are perfectly fine. While some may seek to tarnish my reputation, I entrust them to God for judgment.”

Mohbad’s mother also blamed Larry and Naira Marley for her son’s troubled life, stating, “Mohbad did not know peace throughout his lifetime. He was always going from one problem to another in the hands of Naira Marley and Sam Larry.”