In a tragic escalation of violence, Russian attacks have claimed the lives of at least 12 people, including four children, across multiple regions of Ukraine amidst intensified fighting.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy issued a stark warning following the deadliest strike in the village of Vilniansk, near Zaporizhzhia, where he feared the death toll could rise. “Seven people, including two children, lost their lives in a Russian missile strike in the Zaporizhzhia region,” Zelenskyy announced on social media, urging Western allies to expedite deliveries of essential weapons. “Every delay in making decisions in this war costs human lives,” he emphasized.

The attack in Vilniansk occurred unexpectedly during daylight hours over the weekend, targeting a civilian area without military infrastructure, according to Governor Ivan Fedorov. In addition to the fatalities, 18 people, including four children, sustained injuries.

Elsewhere, Ukrainian officials reported casualties from multiple incidents on Saturday, including four deaths and 23 injuries in eastern villages. In Dnipro, central Ukraine, one person died and 12 were wounded when an attack struck a nine-storey residential building, prompting intensive rescue efforts.

Amidst these assaults, Russia has escalated its air raids aimed at draining Ukraine’s resources, focusing on energy facilities and critical infrastructure. Ukrainian authorities disclosed a total of 90 hostile attacks along the front lines, with Governor Vadym Filashkin of Donetsk reporting 13 shelling incidents in populated areas within 24 hours.

President Zelenskyy underscored the urgent need for enhanced air defense systems in light of the Dnipro attack, urging international partners to provide robust support. “We continuously remind all our allies: only sufficient quantities of high-quality air defense systems and resolute global determination can halt Russian terror,” he asserted.

Simultaneously, Russia alleged Ukrainian responsibility for a drone attack in its Kursk region, resulting in at least five deaths, including two children in Gorodishche near the border with Ukraine. Governor Alexey Smirnov confirmed the casualties on social media, marking another tragic episode in the ongoing conflict.