Russia Warns US of Military Clash Over Black Sea Drone Flights

Russia issued a stern warning to the United States on Friday, cautioning that its reconnaissance drone flights over the Black Sea could escalate into a “direct” military conflict. This threat came just days after Moscow blamed Washington for a missile attack on Crimea, which Russia annexed from Ukraine.

The incident, involving Ukraine’s strike on the Russian-annexed port of Sevastopol last Sunday, exacerbated tensions. Moscow accused Kyiv of using US-supplied ATACMS missiles equipped with cluster munitions, resulting in casualties including two children. The Kremlin condemned the attack as a “bloody crime.”

Russia’s Defence Ministry reported an uptick in US strategic unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) flights over the Black Sea, alleging these drones were conducting reconnaissance and gathering intelligence for Ukrainian forces equipped with Western-supplied weapons aimed at Russian targets. This development, Moscow claimed, heightens the risk of a direct confrontation between NATO and Russia, prompting preparations for an “operational response.”

In response, the United States maintained that its drone operations over the Black Sea are conducted within neutral airspace and adhere to international law.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s defence ministry announced on Friday that it had destroyed a Russian space communication centre in Moscow-occupied Crimea earlier in the week. Describing the target as a crucial component of Russia’s military satellite communication and navigation system, Ukraine stated the attack aimed to degrade Russian military capabilities. As of now, Moscow has not issued a response to this development.