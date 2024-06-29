Menu
Search
Subscribe
Geopolitics

Russia Warns US of Military Clash Over Black Sea Drone Flights

By: Gbenga Samson

Date:

Russia issued a stern warning to the United States on Friday, cautioning that its reconnaissance drone flights over the Black Sea could escalate into a “direct” military conflict. This threat came just days after Moscow blamed Washington for a missile attack on Crimea, which Russia annexed from Ukraine.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The incident, involving Ukraine’s strike on the Russian-annexed port of Sevastopol last Sunday, exacerbated tensions. Moscow accused Kyiv of using US-supplied ATACMS missiles equipped with cluster munitions, resulting in casualties including two children. The Kremlin condemned the attack as a “bloody crime.”

Russia’s Defence Ministry reported an uptick in US strategic unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) flights over the Black Sea, alleging these drones were conducting reconnaissance and gathering intelligence for Ukrainian forces equipped with Western-supplied weapons aimed at Russian targets. This development, Moscow claimed, heightens the risk of a direct confrontation between NATO and Russia, prompting preparations for an “operational response.”

In response, the United States maintained that its drone operations over the Black Sea are conducted within neutral airspace and adhere to international law.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s defence ministry announced on Friday that it had destroyed a Russian space communication centre in Moscow-occupied Crimea earlier in the week. Describing the target as a crucial component of Russia’s military satellite communication and navigation system, Ukraine stated the attack aimed to degrade Russian military capabilities. As of now, Moscow has not issued a response to this development.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Obama Acknowledges Biden’s Debate Misstep, Affirms Election Stakes Remain High
Next article
Supreme Court Upholds Conviction of Bank PHB Ex-MD Atuche in N25.7 Billion Fraud Case, Ending 13-Year Legal Battle
Gbenga Samson
Gbenga Samsonhttp://ThisDayLive.com
Samson Gbenga Salau [Editorial Board Adviser] Gbenga Samuel Salau is a professional journalist with over 17 years experience in journalism, he is a graduate of Communication and Language Arts, University of Ibadan. On completion of his youth service, he joined The Guardian as a freelance journalist and was later absorbed as a staff. While in the University, he was a campus journalist reporting for the Independence Hall and Faculty of Arts Press Clubs. As a campus journalist, he won the following awards; Independence Hall Press Best News writer; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best News Reporter/Writer; First Runner-up, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism; Association of Faculty of Arts Students’ Press Best Reporter; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Political Writer; Winner, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism, and University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Interviewer. He served the Association of Communication and Language Arts Students, as the Public Relation Officer, the same year he was appointed the News Editor of the Association of Faculty of Arts Students Press. The following session, he was made the General Editor, and a member of the 13-man University of Ibadan Students’ Union Transition Committee. As a reporter in The Guardian, in 2014, he won the Promasidor Quill Award Best Report on Nutrition and DAME Business Reporting category. In the 2015 edition of the Promasidor Quill Award, he won the best Report on Nutrition and Brand Advocate Categories, while in 2016, he won the NMMA Print Journalist of the Year, first runner-up Golden Pen Reporter of the Year and SERAs CSR Awards. Gbenga Salau loves traveling, reading, and listening to songs with good lyrics no matter the genre.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Supreme Court Upholds Conviction of Bank PHB Ex-MD Atuche in N25.7 Billion Fraud Case, Ending 13-Year Legal Battle

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
The Supreme Court of Nigeria delivered its final verdict...

Obama Acknowledges Biden’s Debate Misstep, Affirms Election Stakes Remain High

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
Former United States President Barack Obama admitted that President...

Bronny James Joins Lakers, Creating NBA History with Father LeBron

Peter Okafor Peter Okafor -
Bronny James, the 19-year-old son of NBA superstar LeBron...

Lionel Messi to Miss Argentina’s Copa America Clash with Peru Due to Muscle Injury

Peter Okafor Peter Okafor -
Lionel Messi, the star player for Argentina, will...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Supreme Court Upholds Conviction of Bank PHB Ex-MD Atuche in N25.7 Billion Fraud Case, Ending 13-Year Legal Battle

Cases & Trials 0
The Supreme Court of Nigeria delivered its final verdict...

Obama Acknowledges Biden’s Debate Misstep, Affirms Election Stakes Remain High

Geopolitics 0
Former United States President Barack Obama admitted that President...

Bronny James Joins Lakers, Creating NBA History with Father LeBron

Other Sports 0
Bronny James, the 19-year-old son of NBA superstar LeBron...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Supreme Court Upholds Conviction of Bank PHB Ex-MD Atuche in N25.7...

By Naija247news - 0
× How can I help you?