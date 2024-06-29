Menu
Search
Subscribe
South East

Release Nnamdi Kanu now, Peter Obi tells Tinubu

By: Adeniyi Ogunfowoke, The Naija247news

Date:

Former Anambra State Governor and 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has appealed to President Bola Tinubu to release Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), along with others currently detained.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Speaking in Onitsha on Saturday, Obi emphasized the importance of upholding the rule of law, especially in cases where bail has been granted by the courts.

“I do not see any justification for the continued detention of Kanu when the courts have granted him bail,” Obi stated to reporters. “Government must adhere to the rule of law, which is a fundamental principle we must uphold. I urge the government to release all individuals in similar circumstances and engage in dialogue. We are a democratic nation and should not act arbitrarily or outside the law.”

Obi also highlighted the critical need for enhanced national security, describing it as the primary responsibility of any government.

“The security of lives and property forms the bedrock of societal stability,” he asserted. “Without security, no nation can thrive. It is concerning to witness daily reports of killings, abductions, and kidnappings in Nigeria, which have made our country one of the most insecure places on earth. This demands urgent attention.”

Addressing the specific security challenges in the Southeast, Obi urged regional governors to unite in tackling the issues.

“While acknowledging the efforts of current administrations in the region, more concerted action is necessary,” Obi advised. “I call upon our governors to come together as a collective force to address these challenges effectively. Collaboration with security agencies and local vigilante groups is crucial to achieving our security objectives.”

On the subject of protests, Obi voiced support for peaceful demonstrations but condemned any form of violence or destruction of public property.

“Peaceful protest is a constitutional right that must be respected and heard,” he affirmed. “However, vandalism and destruction only exacerbate our national challenges. We must ensure that protests are purposeful and conducted within the bounds of the law.”

Regarding political developments and the prospect of forming a mega party, Obi emphasized his focus on addressing immediate socio-economic issues affecting Nigerians.

“My priority lies in alleviating poverty and improving living conditions for ordinary Nigerians,” Obi declared. “Our people are suffering, and our focus should be on policies that reduce food prices, increase incomes, and lift people out of poverty. If a mega party can deliver these outcomes, then I support it. But if it perpetuates the status quo of consumption without productivity, then it is not in the best interest of Nigerians.”

Obi concluded by calling for leadership that prioritizes production and economic prosperity over political maneuvers aimed solely at gaining power.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
“Antonio Conte Confirms Victor Osimhen Exit from Napoli, Eyes Lukaku as Replacement”
Next article
Nigeria’s Ex-Foreign Affairs Minister Criticizes Biden’s Debate Performance
Adeniyi Ogunfowoke, The Naija247news
Adeniyi Ogunfowoke, The Naija247newshttps://naija247news.com/
**Senior Correspondent Profile: Adeniyi Ogunfowoke** Adeniyi Ogunfowoke is a seasoned Senior Correspondent at Naija247news.com, bringing a wealth of journalistic expertise to the dynamic landscape of news reporting. With an extensive background in the field, Adeniyi has consistently demonstrated a commitment to delivering insightful and compelling stories to Naija247news.com's diverse readership. **Professional Background:** Adeniyi Ogunfowoke has amassed a wealth of experience in journalism, having covered a myriad of beats over the years. His versatile reporting style reflects a deep understanding of socio-economic issues, politics, and global affairs, providing Naija247news.com readers with a comprehensive perspective on current events. **Areas of Expertise:** As a Senior Correspondent, Adeniyi specializes in investigative reporting, offering in-depth analyses that go beyond the surface of news stories. His keen eye for detail and ability to connect the dots in complex narratives make him an invaluable asset to Naija247news.com. **Notable Achievements:** Throughout his career, Adeniyi Ogunfowoke has received recognition for his outstanding contributions to journalism. His bylines have become synonymous with well-researched, informative, and thought-provoking articles that resonate with a broad audience. **Commitment to Excellence:** Adeniyi's commitment to journalistic integrity is evident in his dedication to delivering accurate and timely news. His work reflects the core values of Naija247news.com, emphasizing credibility, transparency, and a commitment to keeping the public well-informed. **Engagement and Impact:** In the digital era, Adeniyi understands the importance of engaging with readers. His articles not only inform but also spark conversations, fostering a sense of community and dialogue among Naija247news.com's audience. **Future Endeavors:** As a Senior Correspondent, Adeniyi Ogunfowoke continues to set high standards for journalistic excellence. His future endeavors include exploring emerging trends in media, staying ahead of the news curve, and contributing to Naija247news.com's ongoing success as a trusted source of information. Follow Adeniyi Ogunfowoke's insightful reporting on Naija247news.com for a nuanced understanding of current affairs, backed by experience, dedication, and a passion for uncovering the untold stories.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigeria Faces High Fuel Prices, Increased Imports in Q3 2024, Energy Experts Forecast

Joseph Adam Joseph Adam -
The Society of Energy Engineers (SEE) has projected that...

Nigeria’s Dollar Reserves Surge to $34.14bn as Naira depreciates over 300% in one year

Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news -
Nigeria’s foreign reserves have climbed to $34.14 billion as...

Nigeria Spend N214 Billion on Presidential Air Fleet in 25 Years As Pundits Question Priorities

Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news -
The ongoing debate over the Federal Government's plan to...

North Korea condemns joint military exercise by South Korea, US and Japan

The Editor, Naija247news The Editor, Naija247news -
North Korea criticised the trilateral “Freedom Edge” military exercise...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Nigeria Faces High Fuel Prices, Increased Imports in Q3 2024, Energy Experts Forecast

News Analysis 0
The Society of Energy Engineers (SEE) has projected that...

Nigeria’s Dollar Reserves Surge to $34.14bn as Naira depreciates over 300% in one year

News Analysis 0
Nigeria’s foreign reserves have climbed to $34.14 billion as...

Nigeria Spend N214 Billion on Presidential Air Fleet in 25 Years As Pundits Question Priorities

Aviation 0
The ongoing debate over the Federal Government's plan to...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Nigeria Faces High Fuel Prices, Increased Imports in Q3 2024, Energy...

Joseph Adam - 0
× How can I help you?