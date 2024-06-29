Release Nnamdi Kanu now, Peter Obi tells Tinubu

Former Anambra State Governor and 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has appealed to President Bola Tinubu to release Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), along with others currently detained.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Speaking in Onitsha on Saturday, Obi emphasized the importance of upholding the rule of law, especially in cases where bail has been granted by the courts.

“I do not see any justification for the continued detention of Kanu when the courts have granted him bail,” Obi stated to reporters. “Government must adhere to the rule of law, which is a fundamental principle we must uphold. I urge the government to release all individuals in similar circumstances and engage in dialogue. We are a democratic nation and should not act arbitrarily or outside the law.”

Obi also highlighted the critical need for enhanced national security, describing it as the primary responsibility of any government.

“The security of lives and property forms the bedrock of societal stability,” he asserted. “Without security, no nation can thrive. It is concerning to witness daily reports of killings, abductions, and kidnappings in Nigeria, which have made our country one of the most insecure places on earth. This demands urgent attention.”

Addressing the specific security challenges in the Southeast, Obi urged regional governors to unite in tackling the issues.

“While acknowledging the efforts of current administrations in the region, more concerted action is necessary,” Obi advised. “I call upon our governors to come together as a collective force to address these challenges effectively. Collaboration with security agencies and local vigilante groups is crucial to achieving our security objectives.”

On the subject of protests, Obi voiced support for peaceful demonstrations but condemned any form of violence or destruction of public property.

“Peaceful protest is a constitutional right that must be respected and heard,” he affirmed. “However, vandalism and destruction only exacerbate our national challenges. We must ensure that protests are purposeful and conducted within the bounds of the law.”

Regarding political developments and the prospect of forming a mega party, Obi emphasized his focus on addressing immediate socio-economic issues affecting Nigerians.

“My priority lies in alleviating poverty and improving living conditions for ordinary Nigerians,” Obi declared. “Our people are suffering, and our focus should be on policies that reduce food prices, increase incomes, and lift people out of poverty. If a mega party can deliver these outcomes, then I support it. But if it perpetuates the status quo of consumption without productivity, then it is not in the best interest of Nigerians.”

Obi concluded by calling for leadership that prioritizes production and economic prosperity over political maneuvers aimed solely at gaining power.