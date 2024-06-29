Police arrest suspect who raped and killed fresh UNIBEN graduate

June 29, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Edo state police command has arrested the suspected killer of a graduate of the University of Benin (UNIBEN), Glory Adekolure.

The late Adekolure had completed her program in UNIBEN and visited the school to process her clearance. On her way home on Thursday, June 13, 2024, the 22-year-old was attacked by unknown assailants who beat her up, raped her, and killed her, leaving her corpse close to her family home in Iyowa community, Benin, Edo State.

Confirming the new development to Channels TV, the state Commissioner of Police, Funsho Adegboye, said the suspected murderer was nabbed in Asaba, the Delta State capital.

He said the suspect is yet to be paraded, adding that investigation is still ongoing into the incident. According to the CP, the suspect confessed to the killing of at least seven other young women.(www.naija247news.com).