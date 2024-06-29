Police arrest man for alleged possession of pistol

June 29, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Police in Lagos State have arrested a 25-year-old man, Toibu Hassan, for alleged possession of a pistol.

Police spokesperson in the state, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest in a post he shared on his X handle @benHundeyin on Saturday.

He said that the suspect was arrested on Saturday at the Agege area of the state.

“Today, at 6: 00 a.m., under the Agege Pen-Cinema bridge, Toibu Hassan, aged 25, was arrested by officers from Elere Division.

“When searched, one locally made pistol and one expended cartridge were recovered, ” the spokesperson said.

According to the image maker, investigation is ongoing.(www.naija247news.com).