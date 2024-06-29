Menu
Lifestyle News

Patoranking builds football stadium for his childhood community

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

June 29, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian singer Patrick Nnaemeka Okorie, popularly known as Patoranking, has constructed a football stadium in his childhood community of Ebute Metta, Lagos.

The exciting development was unveiled to the public through a video shared by the singer on his official Instagram page. Patoranking expressed his desire to give back to the place that shaped his early years.

In his Instagram post, the singer expressed gratitude for his blessings and emphasized the importance of sharing those blessings with “his people.”

He wrote;

“God blessed Me, I Blessed my People, I built this from a place of love to unite my Community Ebute Metta…First of Many. World Best.”(www.naija247news.com).

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
