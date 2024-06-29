Patoranking builds football stadium for his childhood community

June 29, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian singer Patrick Nnaemeka Okorie, popularly known as Patoranking, has constructed a football stadium in his childhood community of Ebute Metta, Lagos.

The exciting development was unveiled to the public through a video shared by the singer on his official Instagram page. Patoranking expressed his desire to give back to the place that shaped his early years.

In his Instagram post, the singer expressed gratitude for his blessings and emphasized the importance of sharing those blessings with “his people.”

He wrote;

“God blessed Me, I Blessed my People, I built this from a place of love to unite my Community Ebute Metta…First of Many. World Best.”(www.naija247news.com).