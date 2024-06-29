Menu
Geopolitics

Obama Acknowledges Biden’s Debate Misstep, Affirms Election Stakes Remain High

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

Former United States President Barack Obama admitted that President Joe Biden stumbled during a debate with former President Donald Trump, saying, “Bad debate nights happen. Trust me, I know. But this election is still a choice between someone who has fought for ordinary folks his entire life and someone who only cares about himself.”

Reflecting on the incident, Obama continued, “Between someone who tells the truth; who knows right from wrong and will give it to the American people straight — and someone who lies through his teeth for his own benefit. Last night didn’t change that, and it’s why so much is at stake in November.”

Following Thursday’s debate, where Biden faced criticism and calls from some Democrats for him to step down due to concerns over his performance, NBC News reported growing apprehension within the party about Biden’s electability in the November elections.

“This was like a champion boxer who gets in the ring past his prime and needs his corner to throw in the towel,” remarked a Democratic lawmaker, suggesting Biden should consider exiting the race voluntarily.

Despite these calls, the prospects for replacing Biden remain limited, requiring a significant movement among Democratic National Convention delegates, many of whom are committed to supporting Biden as the nominee.

“Some Democrats are discussing the possibility of an open convention and a new Democratic nominee,” added another Democratic lawmaker who has been a staunch supporter of Biden.

Bronny James Joins Lakers, Creating NBA History with Father LeBron
Russia Warns US of Military Clash Over Black Sea Drone Flights
