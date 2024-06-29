Menu
FGN Bonds

Nigeria’s FGN Eurobonds Yield Above 8% Despite Market Movements

By: Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news

Date:

 

As of Friday, June 28, 2024, Nigeria’s Federal Government Eurobonds continued to trade with varying yields, reflecting ongoing investor sentiment and market dynamics. Here’s a breakdown of the latest trading details:

7.625% due 21-NOV-2025:

Issue Date: 21-Nov-2018
Time to Maturity (TTM): 1.40 years
Price (N): 100.08
USD ∆: -0.21
Yield: 7.6%
PPT Δ: 0.16
6.50% due NOV 28, 2027:

Issue Date: 28-Nov-2017
TTM: 3.42 years
Price (N): 92.32
USD ∆: 0.19
Yield: 9.2%
PPT Δ: -0.06
6.125% due SEP 28, 2028:

Issue Date: 28-Sep-2021
TTM: 4.25 years
Price (N): 87.46
USD ∆: 0.17
Yield: 9.8%
PPT Δ: -0.04
8.375% due MAR 24, 2029:

Issue Date: 24-Mar-2022
TTM: 4.74 years
Price (N): 93.50
USD ∆: 0.36
Yield: 10.1%
PPT Δ: -0.10
7.143% due FEB 23, 2030:

Issue Date: 23-Feb-2018
TTM: 5.66 years
Price (N): 86.52
USD ∆: 0.63
Yield: 10.4%
PPT Δ: -0.16
8.747% due JAN 21, 2031:

Issue Date: 21-Nov-2018
TTM: 6.57 years
Price (N): 92.20
USD ∆: 0.49
Yield: 10.4%
PPT Δ: -0.10
7.875% due 16-FEB-2032:

Issue Date: 16-Feb-2017
TTM: 7.64 years
Price (N): 86.18
USD ∆: 0.46
Yield: 10.6%
PPT Δ: -0.09
7.375% due SEP 28, 2033:

Issue Date: 28-Sep-2021
TTM: 9.26 years
Price (N): 81.42
USD ∆: 0.74
Yield: 10.6%
PPT Δ: -0.14
7.696% due FEB 23, 2038:

Issue Date: 23-Feb-2018
TTM: 13.67 years
Price (N): 77.09
USD ∆: 0.89
Yield: 11.0%
PPT Δ: -0.15
7.625% due NOV 28, 2047:

Issue Date: 28-Nov-2017
TTM: 23.43 years
Price (N): 72.12
USD ∆: 0.77
Yield: 11.0%
PPT Δ: -0.12
9.248% due JAN 21, 2049:

Issue Date: 21-Nov-2018
TTM: 24.58 years
Price (N): 87.23
USD ∆: 0.83
Yield: 10.7%
PPT Δ: -0.11
8.25% due SEP 28, 2051:

Issue Date: 28-Sep-2021
TTM: 27.27 years
Price (N): 76.24
USD ∆: 0.78
Yield: 11.0%
PPT Δ: -0.12
Despite fluctuations in prices and yields, the overall trend indicates that Nigerian Eurobonds are maintaining yields above 8%, reflecting cautious investor sentiment amidst economic uncertainties. Investors continue to monitor these securities closely for potential opportunities amid evolving market conditions.

