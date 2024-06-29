Nigeria’s FGN Eurobonds Yield Above 8% Despite Market Movements

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!
As of Friday, June 28, 2024, Nigeria’s Federal Government Eurobonds continued to trade with varying yields, reflecting ongoing investor sentiment and market dynamics. Here’s a breakdown of the latest trading details:
7.625% due 21-NOV-2025:
Issue Date: 21-Nov-2018
Time to Maturity (TTM): 1.40 years
Price (N): 100.08
USD ∆: -0.21
Yield: 7.6%
PPT Δ: 0.16
6.50% due NOV 28, 2027:
Issue Date: 28-Nov-2017
TTM: 3.42 years
Price (N): 92.32
USD ∆: 0.19
Yield: 9.2%
PPT Δ: -0.06
6.125% due SEP 28, 2028:
Issue Date: 28-Sep-2021
TTM: 4.25 years
Price (N): 87.46
USD ∆: 0.17
Yield: 9.8%
PPT Δ: -0.04
8.375% due MAR 24, 2029:
Issue Date: 24-Mar-2022
TTM: 4.74 years
Price (N): 93.50
USD ∆: 0.36
Yield: 10.1%
PPT Δ: -0.10
7.143% due FEB 23, 2030:
Issue Date: 23-Feb-2018
TTM: 5.66 years
Price (N): 86.52
USD ∆: 0.63
Yield: 10.4%
PPT Δ: -0.16
8.747% due JAN 21, 2031:
Issue Date: 21-Nov-2018
TTM: 6.57 years
Price (N): 92.20
USD ∆: 0.49
Yield: 10.4%
PPT Δ: -0.10
7.875% due 16-FEB-2032:
Issue Date: 16-Feb-2017
TTM: 7.64 years
Price (N): 86.18
USD ∆: 0.46
Yield: 10.6%
PPT Δ: -0.09
7.375% due SEP 28, 2033:
Issue Date: 28-Sep-2021
TTM: 9.26 years
Price (N): 81.42
USD ∆: 0.74
Yield: 10.6%
PPT Δ: -0.14
7.696% due FEB 23, 2038:
Issue Date: 23-Feb-2018
TTM: 13.67 years
Price (N): 77.09
USD ∆: 0.89
Yield: 11.0%
PPT Δ: -0.15
7.625% due NOV 28, 2047:
Issue Date: 28-Nov-2017
TTM: 23.43 years
Price (N): 72.12
USD ∆: 0.77
Yield: 11.0%
PPT Δ: -0.12
9.248% due JAN 21, 2049:
Issue Date: 21-Nov-2018
TTM: 24.58 years
Price (N): 87.23
USD ∆: 0.83
Yield: 10.7%
PPT Δ: -0.11
8.25% due SEP 28, 2051:
Issue Date: 28-Sep-2021
TTM: 27.27 years
Price (N): 76.24
USD ∆: 0.78
Yield: 11.0%
PPT Δ: -0.12
Despite fluctuations in prices and yields, the overall trend indicates that Nigerian Eurobonds are maintaining yields above 8%, reflecting cautious investor sentiment amidst economic uncertainties. Investors continue to monitor these securities closely for potential opportunities amid evolving market conditions.