News Analysis

Nigeria’s Ex-Foreign Affairs Minister Criticizes Biden’s Debate Performance

By: By Naija247news

Date:

Bolaji Akinyemi, a former Minister of Foreign Affairs, voiced his disappointment with President Joe Biden’s performance in the recent United States Presidential Debate, expressing sympathy for the president during an interview with Arise Television on Friday.

Akinyemi lamented the stark choice between Biden and former President Donald Trump, describing his feelings as he watched the debate unfold. “While watching, I found Trump’s demeanor detestable; he wore a cynical expression throughout,” Akinyemi remarked, reflecting on the debate dynamics. He acknowledged the challenges Biden faced, stating, “Biden appeared lost at times, but his manner of speaking reflects the training he received.”

Critiquing Biden’s approach during the debate, Akinyemi believed Biden could have been more assertive in confronting Trump’s evasions. “Trump skillfully sidestepped direct questions, often redirecting discussions towards illegal immigration,” he observed critically.

Akinyemi also faulted Biden for not challenging Trump on his relationships with authoritarian leaders like Putin, the Chinese leadership, and North Korea’s regime. “In my view, Biden lost ground with the public in this debate,” Akinyemi asserted.

Addressing criticisms aimed at Vice President Kamala Harris, Akinyemi suggested her performance is constrained by the responsibilities delegated by the president. “Her effectiveness depends largely on the assignments she is given,” he explained.

Reflecting on Biden’s poll numbers and public reception, Akinyemi expressed concern over Biden’s speech impediment affecting public perception unfairly. “The 66% to 34% poll split in favor of Trump is concerning, especially considering Biden’s challenges,” he remarked, highlighting the impact of public perception on electoral outcomes.

Looking back at historical debates, Akinyemi drew comparisons to Nixon’s 1960 appearance, emphasizing the importance of optics in modern political discourse. “Biden’s age and perceived demeanor could influence voter sentiment, particularly on critical issues like the Middle East,” he cautioned.

In conclusion, Akinyemi cautioned against the Democrats replacing Biden at this stage, warning that such a move could backfire and potentially benefit Trump’s reelection bid. “Changing candidates now would be unprecedented and could generate sympathy for Biden,” he concluded.

Release Nnamdi Kanu now, Peter Obi tells Tinubu
Why we can't conduct council elections next year — INEC
By Naija247news
By Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

