Menu
Search
Subscribe
Lifestyle News

Nigerians surprised I chose to live here, while they leave — Swiss married to Igbo

By: By Naija247news

Date:

Janine Udogu, fondly known as Nwanyiocha, has become a cherished figure not just to the people of Isuofia in Aguata, Anambra, but to millions across Nigeria, particularly among the Igbo community.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Bestowed with the traditional title “Lolo Anyanwu Ututu I” by the people of Isuofia, Janine embodies the essence of a rising morning sun, radiating warmth and inspiration wherever she goes.

Her journey into Nigerian culture and community began unexpectedly in 2008, when she met Ezenwa Udogu, a Nigerian, at a club in Switzerland. Initially hesitant, Janine’s encounter with Ezenwa blossomed into a deep connection, leading to their marriage in 2012 and a subsequent traditional ceremony in Isuofia in January 2014.

Janine’s commitment to Nigeria deepened as she navigated misconceptions about the country from abroad. Her decision to relocate with her family from Switzerland to Nigeria last year was driven by a desire for her children to embrace their roots fully. Despite concerns about security and healthcare, Janine saw an opportunity to challenge negative narratives and celebrate Nigerian culture firsthand.

Reflecting on her integration into Nigerian life, Janine emphasizes the importance of cultural pride and language fluency for her children. She has actively engaged in promoting Nigerian values and traditions, leveraging her platform to share her positive experiences and bridge cultural divides.

At the heart of Janine’s journey is her profound love for Ezenwa and her dedication to family. Her enduring commitment to nurturing a multicultural identity for her children underscores her belief in the richness of Nigerian heritage.

Through her actions and advocacy, Janine Udogu exemplifies a bridge-builder, inspiring greater appreciation and love for Nigeria among its people.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
30 killed, 100 injured in suicide attacks at Borno wedding, funeral
Next article
“Antonio Conte Confirms Victor Osimhen Exit from Napoli, Eyes Lukaku as Replacement”
By Naija247news
By Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigeria’s Ex-Foreign Affairs Minister Criticizes Biden’s Debate Performance

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
Bolaji Akinyemi, a former Minister of Foreign Affairs, voiced...

Release Nnamdi Kanu now, Peter Obi tells Tinubu

Adeniyi Ogunfowoke, The Naija247news Adeniyi Ogunfowoke, The Naija247news -
Former Anambra State Governor and 2023 Labour Party presidential...

“Antonio Conte Confirms Victor Osimhen Exit from Napoli, Eyes Lukaku as Replacement”

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
Napoli's new coach, Antonio Conte, has confirmed that Victor...

30 killed, 100 injured in suicide attacks at Borno wedding, funeral

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
No fewer than 30 persons died, with over 100...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Nigeria’s Ex-Foreign Affairs Minister Criticizes Biden’s Debate Performance

News Analysis 0
Bolaji Akinyemi, a former Minister of Foreign Affairs, voiced...

Release Nnamdi Kanu now, Peter Obi tells Tinubu

South East 0
Former Anambra State Governor and 2023 Labour Party presidential...

“Antonio Conte Confirms Victor Osimhen Exit from Napoli, Eyes Lukaku as Replacement”

AFCON 0
Napoli's new coach, Antonio Conte, has confirmed that Victor...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Nigeria’s Ex-Foreign Affairs Minister Criticizes Biden’s Debate Performance

By Naija247news - 0
× How can I help you?