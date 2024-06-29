Nigerian Students See China, Denmark, Singapore as Top Destinations for International Study

Many countries are actively positioning themselves to attract aspiring international students, capitalizing on the benefits of foreign exchange. According to a recent Cryptorush 2024 study, Singapore leads the list of countries with the happiest international student population, boasting an impressive satisfaction rate of 53.3 percent.

The study analyzed 50 countries, including Singapore, Canada, the Netherlands, France, China, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, Hungary, Australia, and Denmark, to determine their attractiveness to international students. Factors considered included the percentage of international students, monthly living costs, safety, and human development indices.

Singapore, with 53.3 percent of its student population being international, a $2,740 monthly living cost, a 0.949 human development index value, and a 76.5 safety index, ranks highest. The country provides a secure and welcoming environment, renowned for its top-notch education system and highest safety index. On-campus accommodations further ease the transition for international students.

Canada follows in second place, with 36.7 percent of its students coming from abroad. Hosting 388 universities, Canada offers a monthly living cost of $450-$2000, a 0.935 human development index value, and a 54.8 safety index. The availability of on-campus housing significantly reduces transportation costs for students.

The Netherlands ranks third, with 36.0 percent of its student population being international. Known for its open and tolerant society, the Netherlands combines a safety index of 73.7 and a high HDI of 0.946. The country, with 128 universities, is a hub for students seeking high-quality education in a progressive environment.

France comes fourth, hosting 27.0 percent international students across 636 universities. Offering the lowest tuition fees in Europe at around $3000, France remains highly appealing to global students.

China, in fifth place, hosts 25.0 percent international students and features the largest number of universities at 2,585. With a high HDI of 0.956 and a safety index of 75.1, China is increasingly popular among international students.

Switzerland ranks sixth with 24.4 percent of its students from overseas. It boasts the highest HDI of 0.967 among the ranked countries. Swiss universities provide discounted rooms to international students, helping manage living costs estimated at $1400-$1800.

The United Kingdom holds the seventh spot with 23.8 percent international students, offering extensive academic programs and a wide range of on-campus accommodation options.

Hungary, with 20.5 percent international students, ranks eighth. With a safety index of 66.3 and low living expenses ranging from $450 to $650 per month, Hungary offers an affordable European educational experience.

Australia is in ninth place with 19.0 percent international students, supported by 185 universities. It provides a high-quality life and education with an HDI of 0.946. Despite higher costs in other aspects, Australia’s living expenses range from $920 to $1650, making it a more budget-friendly option.

Denmark rounds out the list with 17.9 percent international students. Scoring high on the safety index at 73.7 and an HDI of 0.952, Denmark is appealing for its safe and high-quality educational offerings.