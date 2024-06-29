Lionel Messi to Miss Argentina’s Copa America Clash with Peru Due to Muscle Injury

Lionel Messi, the star player for Argentina, will sit out the team’s final Copa America group stage match against Peru due to a muscle tightness in his right adductor, confirmed team officials on Friday. Assistant coach Walter Samuel announced during a press conference that Messi’s condition is being monitored day-by-day following his injury.

“Leo had a problem in the last game, he won’t be there for this game,” Samuel stated, expressing caution about Messi’s recovery. “We are going to go day-by-day waiting for its evolution.”

Samuel reassured the press that Argentina has coped well in Messi’s absence in the past and hinted that veteran Angel Di Maria could start in Messi’s place. Despite already securing their spot in the quarter-finals with victories over Canada and Chile, Argentina aims to finish the group stage strongly with a win or draw against Peru at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

While acknowledging Peru’s strength, Samuel emphasized Argentina’s commitment to approach the match seriously, even as head coach Lionel Scaloni serves a one-game suspension. The team and Scaloni faced disciplinary action for delayed second-half appearances in previous matches.

Samuel noted Scaloni’s disappointment with the suspension, stating, “We consider ourselves a correct coaching staff and in all these years we’ve never had these kind of sanctions.”

The upcoming match against Peru presents an opportunity for Argentina to further solidify their standing in the tournament, despite Messi’s absence due to injury concerns.