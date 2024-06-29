Lasaco Assurance Disburses N353m in Insurance Claims to Lagos Employees’ Families

Lasaco Assurance Plc Disburses N353m in Insurance Claims to Families of Deceased Lagos Employees

Lasaco Assurance Plc has disbursed N353 million in insurance claims to the beneficiaries of 128 deceased local government and State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) employees in Lagos State.

In a statement on Wednesday, Lasaco Assurance highlighted the Lagos State Government’s commitment to the welfare of its local government staff under Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s leadership. The government, in collaboration with Lasaco Assurance Plc, approved the disbursement of N353 million in insurance benefits to the families of the deceased employees.

At the cheque presentation event held in Ikeja, Lagos, the Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs, and Rural Development, Mr. Bolaji Robert, emphasized the government’s ongoing efforts to prioritize the well-being of its workforce. He noted that in the past year, the ministry had disbursed N391 million to 264 beneficiaries of local government staff and SUBEB, reinforcing the government’s consistent commitment to employee welfare.

Mrs. Kikelomo Bolarinwa, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs, commended Lasaco Assurance and Haggai Insurance Brokers for their accountability and diligence in ensuring the smooth distribution of insurance benefits to the beneficiaries.

One of the beneficiaries, Mrs. Matilda Mnakwe, expressed gratitude for the support, affirming that the funds would be used wisely.

The Managing Director of Lasaco Assurance, Mr. Razzaq Abiodun, praised the government for its continuous payment of insurance benefits to its employees, emphasizing Lasaco’s commitment to providing financial security and peace of mind to its customers.

