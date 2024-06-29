El-Rufai’s Meeting With Kwankwaso Is Plot To Unseat Tinubu, Arewa Forum Insists

AYCF President Condemns Kwankwaso and El-Rufai’s Political Alliance Meeting

Yerima Shettima, President General of the Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF), has criticized a recent meeting between former Kano governor Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso and former Kaduna governor Nasir El-Rufai, which reportedly aimed at forming a political alliance for the 2027 general elections.

The meeting, held in Abuja on Thursday, brought together Kwankwaso, the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) presidential candidate in the 2023 elections, and El-Rufai, a key figure in the All Progressives Congress (APC). This strategic meeting is seen as an attempt to consolidate political support and influence future elections.

Shettima claimed the meeting was potentially targeted at President Bola Tinubu and could reshape political alliances and strategies ahead of 2027. In a recent post on X, Kwankwaso expressed his satisfaction with the visit, saying, “I was pleased to make a cordial visit to my former colleague, H.E. Nasir El-Rufai, at his residence in Abuja today.”

El-Rufai has been active in the political scene recently, including a courtesy call on former President Muhammadu Buhari in Katsina State. Former Senator Shehu Sani described these visits, including those by Atiku, as part of a plot to challenge Tinubu in the next election.

Shettima commented on the political undertones of these visits, stating, “El-Rufai has the fundamental right to relate and visit whoever he chooses. However, the visits which are being embarked upon by the opposition party members certainly have political undertones.” He noted that El-Rufai’s recent engagements, including a visit to the Social Democratic Party (SDP), indicate potential political maneuvers to unseat the current president. “Whether such visits will yield political results, only time will tell,” he added.