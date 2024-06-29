Burna Boy Releases Inspirational Song “Higher” to Support Port Harcourt and Project PROTECT

Grammy Award-winning artist Burna Boy has unveiled “Higher,” an inspirational new song dedicated to uplifting his hometown of Port Harcourt, Nigeria.

This release is particularly meaningful as it aligns with his ongoing efforts through Project PROTECT, an initiative he founded to provide financial, medical, and legal assistance to communities affected by systemic violence and poverty.

The music video for “Higher,” which premieres today, documents Burna Boy’s emotional return to Port Harcourt.

Directed by Burna Boy and Asurf, the video captures moments from his visit to his childhood home and local villages.

Alongside volunteers from Project PROTECT and The R.E.A.C.H. (Reach Every Available Communal Household), Burna Boy distributes essential supplies and highlights their joint educational and healthcare initiatives, including significant contributions to the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital.

Project PROTECT and The R.E.A.C.H. have been instrumental in implementing sustainable solutions to enhance the quality of life in over 21 communities, directly impacting more than 11,000 lives.

The “Higher” video not only showcases Burna Boy’s philanthropic efforts but also aims to inspire higher thinking and selfless actions within the community.