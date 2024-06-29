Menu
Bronny James Joins Lakers, Creating NBA History with Father LeBron

By: Peter Okafor

Date:

Bronny James, the 19-year-old son of NBA superstar LeBron James, made history as he was selected by the Los Angeles Lakers with the 55th overall pick in the NBA Draft’s second round on Thursday. This marks the first time a father-son duo will play together in NBA history.

LeBron James, a four-time NBA champion and now 39 years old, expressed immense pride in fulfilling a long-held dream of sharing an NBA court with his son. Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka described the moment as potentially “magical” for the league.

While LeBron focuses on the upcoming Paris Olympics with Team USA, Bronny is set to participate in the NBA Summer League games in Las Vegas as part of his transition to the Lakers.

In a poignant Instagram post, LeBron James celebrated the occasion with photos spanning their basketball journey together, captioning it “LEGACY!!!!!!”

Bronny James, known for his defensive prowess and strong basketball instincts, previously played for the University of Southern California and impressed scouts during NBA combine sessions. His path to the Lakers includes overcoming health challenges, including a cardiac arrest scare last year.

Lakers legend Magic Johnson hailed the draft pick as historic, anticipating Bronny’s Summer League debut as a must-watch event.

Lakers management highlighted Bronny’s character, work ethic, and potential for growth under new coach JJ Redick, emphasizing their commitment to developing his skills for long-term impact.

As LeBron James contemplates his Lakers contract options, including a potential free agency move, Pelinka acknowledged the significance of having both Jameses on the team next season, underscoring the potential for further NBA history in Lakers colors.

The Lakers’ selection of Bronny James at the draft capped off a momentous day for the franchise, marking a new chapter in basketball history with father and son united on the court.

Lionel Messi to Miss Argentina’s Copa America Clash with Peru Due to Muscle Injury
Peter Okafor
Peter Okaforhttp://Naija247news.com
