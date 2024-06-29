Baba Ijesha: Appeal Court upholds five-year jail term over sexual assault

Baba Ijesha’s Appeal Partially Upheld: Court Affirms Five-Year Sentence for Indecent Treatment and Sexual Assault

The Court of Appeal in Lagos has upheld the judgment of the Lagos State High Court sentencing Nollywood actor Olanrewaju James, popularly known as Baba Ijesha, to five years imprisonment for charges related to the sexual assault of a 14-year-old minor. In its ruling, the appellate court affirmed Baba Ijesha’s conviction on counts of indecent treatment of a child and sexual assault, overturning certain aspects of the lower court’s decision.

Justice Folashade Ojo, presiding over the appeal, delivered the lead judgment supported by Justices Abdullahi Bayero and Paul Bassi. The court dismissed Baba Ijesha’s appeal against counts 4 and 5, where he was found guilty of indecently touching the minor and committing sexual assault in 2021. The judges emphasized the credibility of eyewitness testimony and corroborating evidence presented during the trial.

Initially sentenced to five years for indecent treatment and three years for sexual assault, the appellate court set aside the conviction on counts related to incidents prior to 2021, citing insufficient evidence and hearsay. However, the court affirmed the five-year sentence for indecent treatment and the concurrent three-year sentence for sexual assault committed in 2021, underlining the seriousness of the offences and the evidence presented.

Baba Ijesha’s legal team had argued for a complete overturn of his conviction, claiming he was merely acting out a script and challenging the credibility of witness testimony. The court’s decision marks a significant development in the high-profile case, reflecting the judiciary’s rigorous scrutiny of evidence and commitment to justice in cases of child sexual abuse.

The ruling concludes a chapter in the legal proceedings against Baba Ijesha, whose case has drawn widespread attention and sparked national debate on child protection and justice in Nigeria.