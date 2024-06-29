Menu
“Antonio Conte Confirms Victor Osimhen Exit from Napoli, Eyes Lukaku as Replacement”

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

Napoli’s new coach, Antonio Conte, has confirmed that Victor Osimhen will depart the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium this summer, citing an existing agreement between the player and the club.

Conte acknowledged the unique circumstances surrounding Osimhen’s departure, stating, “I’m aware of his situation; I know there’s an agreement with the club, so it’s a different case compared to others,” as reported by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

With Osimhen on his way out, Conte has expressed interest in bringing Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku to Napoli as a potential replacement. Lukaku, who spent the last season on loan at AS Roma, is reportedly open to reuniting with Conte, who previously coached him at Inter Milan.

Osimhen signed a new contract with Napoli in December 2023, featuring a release clause around €130 million, drawing interest from several top clubs. Meanwhile, Chelsea is willing to sell Lukaku for approximately £38 million this summer.

Conte praised Lukaku, calling him “an excellent player, a top player,” expressing his preference to have him on his team rather than facing him on the pitch.

Recent reports suggest Napoli may consider a reduced fee for Osimhen amid cooled transfer speculations involving other clubs.

Emman Tochi
Emman Tochihttps://naija247news.com
Emma Tochi is Naija247news Media Northern Bureau Chief, he's based in FCT Abuja. He overseas the northern operations of this business media

Nigeria’s Ex-Foreign Affairs Minister Criticizes Biden’s Debate Performance

