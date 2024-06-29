Analysts Highlight Strong Buy Opportunities in Key Nigeria Stocks

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

FBN Holdings (FBNH)

FBNH continues to show robust performance with a current EPS of 5.76, exceeding the forecast EPS of 8.76. The stock boasts a book value per share (BV/S) of 47.35, with a price-to-book (P/B) ratio of 0.46 and a P/E ratio of 3.81. Trading at 21.90, it has a price target of 33.40, suggesting a potential upside of 52%. The stock has a 52-week high of 43.95 and a low of 15.75. Analysts recommend a buy with short-term stop loss at 18.70 and take profit at 25.20.

Okomu Oil Palm (OKOMUOIL)

Okomu Oil Palm has a current EPS of 15.81, with a forecast EPS of 23.40. The stock’s BV/S is 56.56, with a P/B ratio of 5.15 and a P/E ratio of 18.44. Currently priced at 291.50, it has a price target of 431.40, offering a potential upside of 48%. The 52-week high is 291.50 and the low is 157.00. Analysts advise a buy with a short-term stop loss at 247.80 and take profit at 335.20.

Stanbic IBTC (STANBIC)

Stanbic IBTC’s EPS stands at 3.45, with a forecast EPS of 4.14. The bank’s BV/S is 42.02, with a P/B ratio of 1.24 and a P/E ratio of 15.07. The current price is 52.00, with a price target of 62.40, presenting a potential upside of 20%. The stock has a 52-week high of 84.00 and a low of 27.50. Analysts recommend buying, with short-term stop loss at 44.20 and take profit at 59.80.

Total Nigeria (TOTAL)

Total Nigeria shows an impressive EPS of 338.68, with a forecast EPS of 514.79. Its BV/S is 174.03, with a P/B ratio of 2.23 and a P/E ratio of 1.15. Trading at 388.90, the stock has a price target of 591.10, indicating a potential upside of 52%. The 52-week high is 390.00 and the low is 197.00. Analysts recommend buying with a short-term stop loss at 330.60 and take profit at 447.20.

Lafarge Africa (LAFARGE)

Lafarge Africa has an EPS of 0.32, with a forecast EPS of 0.58. Its BV/S is 27.33, with a P/B ratio of 1.25 and a high P/E ratio of 105.62. The stock is currently priced at 34.05, with a price target of 61.30, offering a potential upside of 80%. The 52-week high is 47.95 and the low is 20.10. Analysts advise a buy, with a short-term stop loss at 28.90 and take profit at 39.20.

Access Bank (ACCESSCORP)

Access Bank’s EPS is 4.35, with a forecast EPS of 6.09. The bank’s BV/S is 71.65, with a P/B ratio of 0.27 and a P/E ratio of 4.37. It is currently trading at 18.95, with a price target of 26.60, indicating a potential upside of 40%. The 52-week high is 30.70 and the low is 7.50. Analysts recommend buying, with short-term stop loss at 16.20 and take profit at 21.90.

These stocks present compelling opportunities, backed by strong fundamentals and promising growth potential. Investors are encouraged to consider these recommendations for their portfolios.