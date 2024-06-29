Menu
30 killed, 100 injured in suicide attacks at Borno wedding, funeral

By: By Naija247news

Date:

Date:

No fewer than 30 persons died, with over 100 injured when suicide bombers attacked wedding and funeral ceremonies in Borno state.

The First Class Emir of Gwoza Local Government Area in Borno state, His Royal Highness, Alhaji Mohammed Shehu Timta, on Saturday, confirmed that multiple suicide attacks were carried out at various locations, including a wedding reception and a burial ceremony in Gwoza town.

The coordinated incidents, which took place in the afternoon, caused pandemonium as people scamper for safety.

Reliable sources said: “More than 30 innocent civilians were killed, while over 100 sustained various degrees of injuries.

“Many of the victims have been evacuated to Maiduguri for medical attention.”

Woman and two children
Confirming the incident to Vanguard exclusively, the royal father, Timta, said, “The entire Gwoza council area is in serious mourning following multiple suicide attacks on our community.

“The first suicide attack was masterminded by an unidentified woman. She sneaked in with two children into a wedding reception of a popular young man in Gwoza. Then she detonated her Improvised Explosive Devices, IEDs, killing herself and many people.

“Few minutes after, another suicide bomber sneaked into a burial ceremony nearby and detonated IEDs. And as i am talking to you right now, the third explosion just occurred a few minutes ago with more casualties.

“At least, over 100 people were injured, and most of them who sustained serious injuries have been rushed to Maiduguri with military escort for proper medical attention.

“This is just a preliminary confirmation, as details of the casualties are still yet unknown. But I will keep you posted on any developments,” the Emir stated.

Reacting to the incidents, a member representing Gwoza/Chibok/Damboa federal constituency, Ahmed Usman Jaha a.k.a Babawo, sympathized with the families of those who lost their loved ones in the multiple attacks.

He prayed Allah to grant the souls of the deceased Aljannatul Firdaus. Also, he wished those who sustained injuries quick recovery.

Gwoza, a town in southern Borno borders the Cameroun Republic.

It was hitherto declared Boko Haram territory. It was captured by insurgents with hundreds of people killed before it was later liberated by troops

